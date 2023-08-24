Arcola shuts out Casey-Westfield 2-0
A suffocating defense helped Arcola handle Casey-Westfield 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball on Aug. 24.
Pana narrowly defeats Olney Richland County 2-1
Pana pushed past Olney Richland County for a 2-1 win on Aug. 24 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Pleasant Plains claims victory against Rochester 2-1
Pleasant Plains eventually beat Rochester 2-1 at Pleasant Plains High on Aug. 24 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Rochester faced off on Oct. 17, 2022 at Rochester High School.
