Halt: Pleasant Plains refuses to yield to Auburn 2-0

Pleasant Plains' version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Auburn 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on September 20.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Auburn played in a 2-0 game on August 31, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 15 , Pleasant Plains squared off with Athens in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.