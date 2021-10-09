 Skip to main content
Metamora knocks out victory on Decatur St. Teresa 2-1

Riding a wave of production, Metamora dunked Decatur St. Teresa 2-1 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup.

Recently on October 4 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Pleasant Plains in a volleyball game . For more, click here.

