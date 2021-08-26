 Skip to main content
Pleasant Plains blanks Virden North Mac in shutout performance 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Pleasant Plains on Thursday as it blanked Virden North Mac 2-0 on August 26 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.

