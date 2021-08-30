 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains stomps past Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Pleasant Plains shutout Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2-0 during this Illinois girls high school volleyball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyatt Liewer: "We had to bring our own energy today" after loss to Illinois

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyatt Liewer: "We had to bring our own energy today" after loss to Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News