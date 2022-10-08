Point of emphasis: Pleasant Plains posts stop sign on Williamsville's offense 2-0

No worries, Pleasant Plains' defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Williamsville in Illinois girls volleyball on October 8.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Williamsville faced off on September 25, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 29, Pleasant Plains squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
