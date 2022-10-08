 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Point of emphasis: Pleasant Plains posts stop sign on Williamsville's offense 2-0

  • 0

No worries, Pleasant Plains' defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Williamsville in Illinois girls volleyball on October 8.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Williamsville faced off on September 25, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 29, Pleasant Plains squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News