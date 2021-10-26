Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rains down on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-1

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handed Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central a tough 2-1 loss in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup.
In recent action on October 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Williamsville and Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central took on Pleasant Plains on October 19 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
