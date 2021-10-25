 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sullivan rides the rough off Paris 2-1

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Sullivan spurred past Paris 2-1 at Paris High on October 25 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.

Recently on October 20 , Paris squared up on Danville in a volleyball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newton stomps past Windsor 2-0

No need for worry, Newton's defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Windsor for an Illinois girls volleyball victory …

Auburn baffles New Berlin 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Auburn on Wednesday as it blanked New Berlin 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News