 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuscola blankets Paris with suffocating defensive effort 2-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Tuscola on Tuesday as it blanked Paris 2-0 on October 12 in Illinois girls high school volleyball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears turnaround leads to optimistic talk

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn baffles New Berlin 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Auburn on Wednesday as it blanked New Berlin 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears turnaround leads to optimistic talk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News