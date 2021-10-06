 Skip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Williamsville's win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2-0

Williamsville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup.

Recently on September 25 , Williamsville squared up on Pleasant Plains in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.

