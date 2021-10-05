Waverly South County designs winning blueprint on New Berlin 2-1

Stretched out and finally snapped, Waverly South County put just enough pressure on New Berlin to earn a 2-1 victory at New Berlin High on October 5 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.

