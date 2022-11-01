Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball back in sectional finals

CHAMPAIGN — Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg got down early in its 1A sectional semifinal match against LeRoy on Monday. The Hatchets were behind 5-1 in the first set but there was no panic from head coach Ronda Schlechte's team

"We usually start down under and we usually dig a pretty good sized hole before we can come back and play really good," Schlechte said. "I guess it makes it a little bit more special."

The Hatchets went on a short run to tie it up 6-6 and then didn't let LeRoy get any distance between them, winning the first set 25-23. The second set the same until the score was 19-19 and the team met during a timeout.

"(The timeout) was giving them a break and trying to get the momentum back. I told them that if they want this, now is the time to do it," Schlechte said. "They did it and I'm so happy."

With sophomore libero Kinley Quast serving, WSS won six points in a row to finish the set and match, 25-19. The No. 3 seeded Hatchets (29-9) move on to face No. 2 Champaign St. Thomas More (30-7) in the 1A sectional final on Wed. at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School.

It could have been a tense moment for Quast, but she had one simple goal on the service line.

"I thought going back there that I just have to get it over (the net). I knew that my team can do this for me. I just had faith in us," she said. "We have been (in big games) and I love that feeling. I wasn't too nervous and it just feels so good. We have worked hard all season and this is what we have been waiting for."

Junior outside hitter Gabby Vonderheide led WSS with 12 kills and junior middle hitter Halle Moomaw had 11. Setter Ella Kinkelaar had 27 assists and Quast had a team-high 12 digs.

Vonderheide has recently come back to the team from an extended injury and the Hatchets' offense is finding its groove.

"I think we have improved a lot in just the last few games. Gabby has just come back last week and it is very exciting to have her back," Moomaw said. "Everyone was feeling really great. It takes a lot of hard work in a season and it feels good to advance."

Knights, Rams fall

No. 2 ALAH lost to No. 1 Pleasant plains at the 2A Riverton sectional semifinal on Monday. The Cardinals won in two sets, 25-12, 25-12.