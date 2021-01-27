Watch now: IHSA announces sports schedule with basketball games beginning right away after seven practices

BLOOMINGTON — High school basketball games will be happening soon in Illinois, with other sports to follow.
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors announced a new sports schedule Wednesday for the rest of the school year after receiving clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health last week.
Boys and girls basketball can begin playing games immediately after seven days of practice for regions that have reached Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
All schools in Central Illinois have reached Phase 4 and many already have started contact days, which will count as official practices. There are five regions in the state in Phase 4, with five other regions in Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations and one region in Tier 2.
The basketball season will run through March 13 with no state tournament.
Area teams have already begun scheduling games. The Tuscola boys basketball team will host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Friday.
Charleston senior Shae Littleford has been following along with the recent IHSA announcements and is glad that her final high school season is going to happen.
"At the beginning of January, it was looking like we might not be able to play and so I did lose a little bit of hope. To hear today's announcement was really exciting for me," she said.
The Trojans have been taking advantage of the recently allowed contact days.
"We have had open gyms since they announced that we could start those and we've been doing that twice a week," Littleford said. "It is really exciting. We have three seniors this year so to be able to play with my friends our last year together is really great. Our team has a chance to be really good and I think we are all very happy to be back on the court."
The absence of a planned state basketball series for both the boys and girls is disheartening for Littleford.
"It is a little disappointing (not to have state) because that's what everyone works towards throughout their season," she said. "But just getting the chance to play is exciting enough. I think everyone would have wished to have a postseason and possibly play for a state title but just the chance to play is really special."
Mount Zion girls basketball coach Shane Davis was concerned that the girls season could have been delayed in today's announcement.
"It is fantastic. We have all been awaiting this day," he said. "We thought girls basketball could have been pushed back, but we are super excited we are getting to go with a short season of six weeks. I think the girls are just ready to play."
The Braves have been holding open gyms this week and getting to know each other on the court. Although the season might be limited and without a state series, Davis said he hopes a possible conference title will motivate his team.
"With everything they've gone through to this point, we would love to play in a regional at least, but it is understandable," Davis said. "Our athletic director has said he'll work with the conference and see if we can do something with a conference title that will give them something to play for."
Boys swimming and girls bowling, considered low-risk sports, already began practices. Their seasons will likewise run until March 13.
“The Board wants to do everything in their power to prevent spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason IHSA play,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly. Postseason could mean being limited to a Regional or Sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible. The overwhelming feedback we have heard from athletic directors and coaches was that returning to play in all sports should be the main goal.”
A changing landscape
The IHSA board also said football practice will start in March 3. The six-game season begins on March 19 and runs through April 24 with no state tourney. Wrestling is set for April 19-June 12 with no state.
The landscape of Illinois high school sports has changes drastically since Maroa-Forsyth senior Wade Jostes started the #HearOurVoiceIllinois campaign two weeks ago. Athletes around Illinois posted videos on social media explaining why high school sports was important to them and the sports schedule announced by the IHSA Wednesday eases the stress that many athletes felt.
"The thought of not having a senior season of sports was heartbreaking for awhile," Jostes said. "To finally get this (schedule) out there and realize that it's going to happen, even though it's not perfect, it is really relieving. We had a lot of what-ifs and a lot of those are going to be put to bed now.
"I think (the #HearOurVoiceIllinois campaign) did push things forward, getting on social media. I think it really sent a message to the state and the elected leaders that sports were needed in Illinois and that people were affected by this."
As Maroa's quarterback, Jostes will get six games to lead the Trojans in March and April, with no currently planned state series playoffs. That hurts for a program that is typically in contention for a state title.
"A lot of teams just play their regular nine games, and for us we are playing 14 games usually every year, so that is almost half her games gone," Jostes said. "Obviously, it's not perfect, but we knew it wasn't going to be perfect. It is pretty good considering it was looking pretty bleak to play at all for a while. Just to be able to play is a good thing.
"(The Sangamo Conference) is really good. The 3A champ (Williamsville) came out of our conference last year, so we hope if we can beat them this year and we can schedule another really good Class 2A powerhouse team, then we can prove that we are the top team in 2A, even if we have the state championship or not."
Hurdles remain for DPS athletes
Decatur Public School athletes will still have to wait before heading to the gym. DPS had stopped extracurricular and sports activities while in remote learning, but the district is in the process of adjusting that plan to allow activities.
"(DPS) is currently reviewing a plan to allow students to participate in sports and extra-curricular activities as soon as possible, even while our students remain in virtual learning only. We will review those plans and hope to have information to share very soon," chief communications officer Denise Swarthout said.
No chance to repeat for Bulldogs
Boys soccer season will be from March 1-April 17, with volleyball from March 8-April 24. Neither will have a state tournament.
St. Teresa volleyball coach Brad Dalton and his defending Class 2A state volleyball champion Bulldogs got back into the gym this week.
"We had a contact day on Monday and it was fun to get back in action and the girls were all glad to be there," he said "We had a pretty good turnout and they got after it pretty good. (I'm happy that) we are are moving forward and all the kids get to play. That is pretty good news. I'm so glad to get it going again and getting something close to normal is a bonus.
Currently, the Bulldog seniors won't get a chance to defend their state title as no state series is planned.
"It is disappointing. The seniors deserve one more shot at it and they are on a pretty good roll since I've gotten here," Dalton said. "I don't know if anything would change but as of right now I don't think there's a plan for a volleyball postseason. It is disappointing because I think we had the guns to make another run at it."
With volleyball practices slated to start March 8, Dalton said he's looking forward to the season that would never begin to arrive to finally arrive.
"I think this is the fourth version our athletic directors have been together for volleyball schedules. It's been pushed back and pushed back and pushed back again and so I'm sure they're sick of setting a volleyball schedule," Dalton said.
All spring sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer and boys tennis — will be held April 5-June 19 with a state tournament to be decided. Spring sports were canceled last year when the global pandemic began.
“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” said Anderson. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.
"I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it ‘better’ for their school or sport. Our Board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”
Fall sports will start up as usual in August for the 2021-22 school year.
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 2 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 3 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 4 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 5 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 6 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 7 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 8 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 9 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 10 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 11 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 12 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 13 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 14 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 15 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 16 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 17 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 18 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 19 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 20 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 21 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 22 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 23 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 24 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 25 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 26 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 27 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 28 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 29 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 30 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 31 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 32 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 33 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 34 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 35 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 36 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 37 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 38 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 39 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 40 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 41 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 42 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 43 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 44 10.11.19.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth Athens 45 10.11.19.JPG
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson