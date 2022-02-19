Day 3 shell

CHAMPAIGN -- It was a long time coming for Mattoon wrestler Kiefer Duncan.

The senior was competing in this fourth state tournament -- a first for the Green Wave program -- and he was sixth at 152 pounds at last season's Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet.

Duncan was looking for more this season and Duncan found it, finishing third at 145 pounds in the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament at the State Farm Center on Saturday.

"It feels amazing and this is what I worked hard for. I came up a little short in the semis but I got third and that's the next best thing," Duncan said.

Duncan defeated Rochelle's Caleb Nadig 1-0 in the third-place match with a decision 1-0. The two had met in the championship quarterfinals on Thursday with a similar 5-2 win for Duncan. Saturday's match was scoreless through the first two periods with Duncan scoring the match's only point after breaking Nadig's hold.

Getting that single point with a little more than a minute left in the match, adjusted Duncan's strategy.

"It changed a little. I needed to be more aggressive but at this point in the game it is about getting the job done and that's what I did," Duncan said. "It is hard to beat a guy twice. I beat him earlier and I beat him again. I knew what it took to get third. All my hard work paid off."

Mattoon's Bateman gets 4th

Mattoon's Korbin Bateman fell short in his mission to get third-place at 126 pounds on Saturday but he still made history along the way.

Bateman lost to Oak Forest's Caden Muselman by a 6-2 decision in the third-place match. His fourth-place finish was the highest ever for a Green Wave sophomore in program history.

Bateman didn't wrestle as a freshman, choosing instead to focus on baseball, making his trip to the medal stand all the more stunning.

Caden Muselman (Oak Forest) 33-4 won by decision over Korbin Bateman (Mattoon) 36-6 (Dec 6-2)

Others competing on Day 3

Shelbyville's Calvin Miller lost in the consolation quarterfinals to St. Joseph-Ogden's Holden Brazelton by decision 7-3.

Mattoon's Brady Foster lost to Zachary Montez from Geneseo in the consolation quarterfinals by a 6-3 decision. Green Wave wrestler Aidan Spurgeon lost in a 3-2 decision to Bloomington's Adam Curry in the consolation quarterfinals.

Cons. Semi - Korbin Bateman (Mattoon) 36-5 won by decision over Rocky Almendarez (Galesburg) 37-8 (Dec 7-6)

Millikin grad Kip Crandall honored

Former Millikin CCIW wrestling champion Kip Crandall was honored on Friday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament as a member of the 2022 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame class.

Crandall was state Class A state champion at 185 pounds for Tremont in 1983-84 and was a standout for the Big Blue. A class of 1989 graduate, Crandall was an NCAA DIII All-American in 1988 and a four-time CCIW champion at the heavyweight class (1985-1988).

Crandall, a 1994 Millikin Athletics Hall of Fame class member, was named the CCIW Most Outstanding Wrestler in 1986 and he had a career 101-11 (.902) record.

He was tied for the most titles in program history until Millikin's Bradan Birt recently became the first to win five CCIW championships this season.

