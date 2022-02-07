Mattoon wrestling advances nine to sectionals

MATTOON — Although the Green Wave brought only 10 wrestlers to their Class 2A Mount Vernon Regional, Mattoon advanced nine to sectionals — including six regional champions — and finished in second-place overall as a team on Saturday.

"We knew it was going to be pretty hard to win regionals. We got nine out of the 10 guys through, which is a great accomplishment for the team," Mattoon head coach Brett Porter said. "That last round, all six of our finalists won so we had a great last round."

Regional champions for the Green Wave included Brady Foster (113 pounds), Korbin Bateman (126), Mick Porter (138), Kiefer Duncan (145), Aiden Spurgeon (195) and Leo Meyer (220). Also advancing to sectionals were Isaiah Woolcot (third at 106), Ben Capitosti (third at 132) and Aiden Blackburn (third at 152).

Porter wins in last seconds

Mick Porter, a senior, snatched the championship with a last second victory, 4-3, against Bradden Davis from Mount Vernon.

"Mick came through in the last moment and energized everybody. He was down by a point on the bottom. He was able to tie it up and reversed (Davis) and put him on his back," Brett Porter said. "It was an excellent match for him in the finals. He sparked the whole team."

Seniors Foster and Duncan will be favorites to advance to state at the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Friday and Saturday. Foster was second at last season's Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament at 106 pounds and Duncan is a three-time state qualifier.

"I think for Brady and Kiefer it was business as usual. We have great leadership with our seniors and they run the show and push each other," Brett Porter said. "We always set our goals to get four guys through to state and I think we have a chance at each of our weight classes. We try not to look don't look too far ahead."

Also moving on

Also advancing to sectionals from the Class 1A Olney Richland County Regional were Shelbyville's Calvin Miller, who was regional champion at 120 pounds. Teammates Kaz Fox (third at 132) and Will Fox (second at 145) also advanced.

At the 2A Mount Vernon Regional Charleston's Josh Wiley (170) also advanced.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.