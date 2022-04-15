Mattoon's Brett Porter is the H&R's Wrestling Coach of the Year

MATTOON — Even a year after COVID-19 disrupted the high school wrestling season, the Mattoon wrestling program was feeling the ramifications from it as the 2021-22 season got underway.

The squad missed out on an IHSA-sanctioned state tournament last season and they were was trying to manage a small roster that had wrestlers bunched up in a couple weight classes.

"We had four or five kids together at 145 pounds. We knew it was going to be hard to fill a lineup, let alone have success. The kids kind of worked it out and the work ethic in the wrestling room was so great. We had a great season," said Mattoon head coach Brett Porter, the H&R Wrestling Coach of the Year. "It took a while to develop just because with last year not really having an official postseason, we just didn't know what we were going to get."

What the Green Wave got was their best season in program history. Six wrestlers advanced to the Class 2A state meet — senior Brady Foster (113 pounds), sophomore Korbin Bateman (126), senior Kiefer Duncan (145), sophomore Aidan Blackburn (152), senior Aidan Spurgeon (195) and junior Leo Meyer (220) — setting a record for the largest state-bound group in program history.

Duncan, the Herald & Review's Wrestler of the Year, finished in third place, Bateman was fourth and Meyer was sixth. That set another school record for number of medalists in a season. Porter is the H&R Wrestling Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

Q: Duncan made four state tournaments (three IHSA and one Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association) in his time at Mattoon. What was his leadership like?

Porter: "At the start of the season, we had Kiefer and Aidan Blackburn both at 145 pounds and so they bumped up and down at 145 and 152 depending on the matchups. Kiefer was eager to help the team in any way, so if I asked him to go 152 he would and there were sometimes he was at 152 and I bumped him up to 160. He did what whatever he could for the team and ended up at 43-3 for the season, which was fantastic.

Q: What was having six wrestlers at state like?

Porter: "It was a pretty tough sectionals and every single one of them were excited and well-prepared. They fed off of each other and just to get six kids to state was a huge accomplishment. Having three make it to the (championship) semifinals, knowing that they were on the medal stand, was huge. They really put it together at the end of the season."

Q: How does assistant coach Devin Patterson help you to lead the team?

Porter: "Devin has been coaching with me for the last seven years and we almost speak the same at this point. He's a police officer in town and he has his hand in the community and wants to help out any way he can. Wrestling is his forte and he wrestled at McKendree. I don't think I could be as successful without him. He does a great job. He relates to the kids well, being a Mattoon grad himself. He's irreplaceable and I hope we can coach together for the rest of my career."

Q: Aidan Spurgeon was an all-state football player and decided to come out for wrestling this season. He was able to make it to the state tournament and won two matches there. What was his improvement like?

Porter: "He came in with a great attitude and he knew where he stood, being a senior and what kind of leadership he could offer. His wrestling experience wasn't a lot but he is a gifted athlete. We taught him a couple of things and reviewed some things he learned from middle school. We just set him out in the middle of the circle and said to get after them. His size was intimidating enough at times. He was definitely fun to have on the team."

Q: Your son Mick Porter was a senior this season. What was it like getting to coach him this season?

Porter: "Mick won regionals (at 138 pounds), which was a huge accomplishment for him. At the beginning of high school, he said he wanted to win a varsity tournament and it took him all the way to the second-to-last tournament to win one, which was huge. Getting to coach him will be something I will remember forever. I really couldn't contain myself during the regionals and I was pacing around. Luckily Devin was there to keep me reigned in so I didn't go overboard."

Q: With three state qualifiers returning for next season, how do you feel about the team's prospects?

Porter: "We really need to get numbers in and we are going to start with a pretty young team. We are not going to have a lot of seniors next year. If we can get our numbers up and work on those fundamentals, we can build up really quickly. Mattoon has a great community of wrestling all the way down, from the kids club to the middle school program. We've got the foundation there and I think we will be able to build it up and have successful teams in the near future."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

