Watch now: 5 takeaways from Day 2 of the Class 1A and 2A State Wrestling Tournaments

CHAMPAIGN — Along with continuing to fight his way to a possible third-place finish at the Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament, Shelbyville's Calvin Miller has some more motivation when Day 3 of competition begins on Saturday.

If the Rams junior picks up one more victory, Miller will set the single season win total for a Rams wrestler. Currently, the 120-pound Miller is 49-2 and getting that 50th victory at the State Farm Center is important to him. Miller made it to state as a freshman and that experience has helped him this season.

"I will be focused and ready to win every match on Saturday and get third," Miller said. "I'm not nervous going into these matches. From freshman year, I feel like I'm doing much better on top and it has won me some matches this year."

Miller entered state as the No. 1 seeded 1A wrestler at 120 pounds. He won his opening round match but fell to Brant Widlowski from Coal City in the championship quarterfinals, 10-6. He isn't taking any match for granted going forward.

"Calvin was wrestling not to lose in that quarterfinal match and that's how that happens and you get in trouble," Shelbyville head coach Tracy Agney said. "We had a long conversation about it last night and he looked better today."

Miller earned his trip to Day 3 of competition with a 6-4 decision over Kaden Inman from Tolono Unity. The score was tied 4-4 and Miller was able to get his winning points with under a minute remaining.

"I feel like I could have been better at neutral position but I pulled it out in the end," Miller said. "I was feeling confident but I was feeling confident in the quarterfinals yesterday so you don't want to be too confident."

Miller faces Holden Brazelton from St. Joseph-Ogden in the wrestleback quarterfinal. A win there guarantees Miller a spot on the medal stand and a top-six finish.

Agney is happy for Miller to set a new standard for other Rams wrestlers to shoot for.

"He has had all first-place finishes this season except at PORTA. Calvin has had a great season and he has been very well focused," Agney said. "He studies the sport so well and as a junior, whatever happens, I'm glad to have him back next year."

MacArthur's Roberts falls

Day 2 of the 2A State Tournament started off well for MacArthur's Logan Roberts with a 2-0 decision victory over Elijiah Wofford from Country Club Hills Hillcrest in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Picking up that first career state victory, after becoming the first Generals freshman to make it to state, was big.

"It was hard and I had to keep moving. I couldn't give up those positions. I was attacking his ankle the whole time and putting pressure on his hips," Roberts said. "At first, I thought wrestling here was going to be a lot more nerve racking but it has been OK."

Roberts lost in the consolation round two to Caden Hatton from Mahomet-Seymour by pin at 1:59.

Mattoon's Foster, Spurgeon move on to Day 3

Mattoon's Brady Foster moved on to Day 3 of the 2A State Tournament with a pin of Urbana's Cordaro Sims at 5:13 in the second round of the consolation bracket.

"It was a good comeback for him. He had goals to win state this year and things didn't work out for him in the quarterfinal match," Mattoon coach Brett Porter said. "For him to come back, take a deep breath and get the job done shows how much he wants to compete."

Aidan Spurgeon joined his teammate on Day 3 with a pin of Gabino Perez from Chicago Brother Rice at 2:28 in consolation round two.

Foster and Spurgeon will be joined by three teammates who will be wrestling on Saturday. Korbin Bateman (126), Kiefer Duncan (145) and Leo Meyer (220) will be competing in the championship semifinals Friday night and are already guaranteed a top-six finish.

"We are super excited. They all have super-tough matches and I think they are very relaxed," Foster said. "They understand that they are the underdogs and want to shake hands and get after it."

Mattoon's Aidan Blackburn lost in first round of the consolation bracket to Connor Lezama from Crystal Lake Central by fall at 2:42.

Taylorville's Blue falls

At Class 1A 195 pounds, Taylorville's William Blue won by pin over Manteno's Gabe Johnson at 3:42 in round one of the consolation bracket. It was Blue's first pin in state competition.

"Last year I wasn't able to get one but this year I made it. I couldn't pull through then but I got this one," Blue said. "(The state experience) has been a great time and everyone has been so friendly. It's great to walk around and meet new people."

Blue ran into trouble in round two of the consolation bracket, losing by pin to Connor Steidinger from Fairbury Prairie Central at 1:29.

Blue's teammate Gage Rusher (138 pounds) lost in the consolation round one by a pin at 3:31 to Reed Custer's Ryan Tribble.

Mount Zion wrestlers lose

Mount Zion's two wrestlers lost in the consolation round one competition on Friday. Tanner Garrett (126 pounds) was pinned by Jose Lua from Phoenix Military Academy at 1:55. Lawrence Trimble (160 pounds) was pinned at 4:45 by Bailey Livdahl from Harvard.

Effingham's Jon Perry lost in the first round of the consolation bracket by a 10-3 decision to Kankakee McNamara's Luke Christie.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

