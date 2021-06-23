Watch now: Mattoon sending 3 wrestlers to state meet

MATTOON — As competition begins on Friday at the Class 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) state wrestling tournament, three Mattoon wrestlers will take the mat, each ranked in the top 10, according to the IWCOA rankings.

When the IHSA established the remaining athletic schedule for the 2020-21 school year, wrestling was considered a higher risk for COVID transmission and so an IHSA-sanctioned state tournament was not scheduled. The IWCOA stepped in to provide a state tournament that will feature competition at the Bank of Springfield Center on Thursday (Class 1A), Friday (2A) and Saturday (3A).

Junior Kiefer Duncan makes his third state trip at 152 pounds. The junior is 19-2 on the season and ranked at No. 6 in the state.

"Kiefer has been wrestling really well and he has seen the top two kids ranked in the state at regionals and sectionals, so he's kind of had a rough go recently," Mattoon wrestling coach Brett Porter said. "But Kiefer has been there before so he has experience and he knows what to expect. He knows how to prepare himself and I see big things happening for Kiefer this weekend."

Junior Brady Foster is ranked No. 4 in the state at 106 pounds and he will be making his second trip to the state tournament.

"Brady is 16-1 and his only loss is to a returning state champion. He's been getting a lot of work in the practice room and it is nice to see him compete at this level where he is supposed to be," Porter said.

Making his state debut is sophomore Kyus Root, who is ranked No. 5 at 182 pounds.

"He has been learning all season and being ranked that high, I hope it doesn't go to his head. When you get to a state tournament, everybody is tough and there are no easy passes," Porter said. "There's a strength that goes with being in the upper weight (classes) that I have seen him improve on. His positioning and how he handles his hips and his leverage, he has done a great job on that."

With COVID limitations in place, as a team, the Green Wave did not compete in any wrestling tournaments and instead focused on dual meets.

"It has been a crazy year. Luckily for us, we didn't have any issues with anyone getting sick or any of those problems. Just starting the season in mid-April and going through June and dealing with kids with summer jobs and multiple sports with baseball and track happening at the same time. It was really something that was unprecedented," Porter said. "They really didn't have any tournament work up until the IWCOA stuff began. There hasn't been any tournaments at all and it has been a crazy, wacky season."

With a wrestling season presumably back on track for the winter, Porter and other area coaches will assess the damage and begin to rebuild their programs shortly.

"I've noticed that across the board with the teams that we have wrestled and watching things, numbers have been down," Porter said. "We look forward to getting back into the swing of things and everyone is in the same boat trying to rebuild their programs to where you can have a full varsity and JV team. Really shortly we are going to have to start recruiting kids to come out."

Wrestling programs across Central Illinois faced many challenges to this odd summer season.

"It was really difficult fielding a team. Some parents didn't want their kids to do it and some kids were afraid to do it. A lot of kids lost interest and the whole online schooling things was hard to transition into," Decatur MacArthur coach Alvin Jackson said. "(Decatur) Eisenhower wasn't able to field a team and it was the same thing with football. They bowed out in wrestling and I was able to keep about 12 kids.

"There were a couple schools in the conference that have a greater support base and kids coming out of youth programs, but but for me to field 12 kids with what we had against us, I was really happy about that. I had three sectional qualifiers and they got 10 matches and we will do some more wrestling this summer."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

