Watch now: Mattoon wrestling sends program record 6 wrestlers to state

MATTOON — When wrestling season came around last spring after being pushed out of its winter schedule due to COVID, Mattoon's Korbin Bateman had a tough decision to make.

Bateman, a freshman at the time, would have wrestled and played baseball for the Green Wave in a typical year, but now that the sports were occurring simultaneously, he had to make a choice and baseball won out.

But now with wrestling back at its regular time, Bateman has wrestled his way to become sectional champion, winning Saturday's Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional at 126 pounds.

"At the beginning of the season, I was a little rusty but we have a good work room. I got back to normal and started taking kids down." Bateman said. "I think I've done pretty well, coming back from taking a year off. I put in quite a bit of work to get where I am at now."

Bateman is one of three Green Wave wrestlers winning sectional championships, joining Brady Foster (113 pounds) and Kiefer Duncan (145) on top of the podium on Saturday. In total, Mattoon is sending six wrestlers to state, the largest group the program has ever sent.

"It was fantastic and I couldn't ask for anything better. This has been something we have been working on all year and it was a testament to how hard our kids have been working," Mattoon head coach Brett Porter said. "We are excited to get back to wrestle at the State Farm Center this year."

Bateman, a sophomore, won the championship with a 10-4 decision over Ronald Baker of Champaign Central. Bateman and Baker are good friends off the mat, but all that goes away for the three two-minute periods of competition.

"I wrestled Ronald, who is a good friend of mine since were young. I had beaten him a couple times this year but I still went out there to try my best and put all my effort into that match," Bateman said. "You never know what is going to happen. You go into it and you are friends with them before and after the match but in the match, they are just another opponent that you are going after. You are trying your hardest to defeat that opponent."

Duncan's championship sends him to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season, the first Mattoon wrestler to complete that feat.

"I'm beyond excited. That is the stuff we live for. That's the place where legends are made and dreams are crushed. Hopefully my dreams will come true and become a state champ," Duncan said. "I know I have to stay focused for every match now because every match can be my last. At his stage in the game, I'm trying to become Mattoon first ever state champion."

Joining the trio of Green Wave champions at state are Aiden Blackburn, Aidan Spurgeon and Leo Meyer. Blackburn finished fourth at 152 pounds, Spurgeon was third at 195 and Meyer finished fourth at 220 pounds.

Foster (36-1) was second at 106 pounds at last season's non-IHSA sanctioned Illinois Wrestling and Officials Association State Tournament. He won Saturday's sectional championship with a commanding 20-7 major decision over Matt Bicknell of Normal West.

"I felt really good and I had really good defense. I felt really good with my feet everywhere," Foster said. "I think (sending six to state) is awesome, especially because as a team, we grew every week and at regionals. we were at the point we needed to be."

Like Bateman, Foster's career was slowed by the COVID-related delay last season and it stopped him from reaching an important milestone he was shooting for.

"I was really wanting to get my 100th win but I'm at about 90 wins. COVID year really messed me up with only having about 20 matches," Foster said.

The group will work on fine-tuning some things before Thursday's first day of state and Duncan's experience and leadership will lead the team.

"Those guys are in wrestling room pushing me every day. I wouldn't be anywhere without my teammates," Duncan said. "We have six guys going and it's going to be fun."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

