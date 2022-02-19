Watch now: Mattoon's Kiefer Duncan wins 3rd place at 2A state wrestling plus 4 other takeaways from state

CHAMPAIGN -- It was a long time coming for Mattoon wrestler Kiefer Duncan.

The senior was competing in this fourth state tournament -- a first for the Green Wave program -- and he was sixth at 152 pounds in last season's Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet.

Duncan was looking for more this season and he found it, finishing third at 145 pounds in the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament at the State Farm Center on Saturday.

"It feels amazing and this is what I worked hard for. I came up a little short in the semis but I got third and that's the next best thing," Duncan said.

Duncan defeated Rochelle's Caleb Nadig in the third-place match with a 1-0 decision. The two had met in the championship quarterfinals on Thursday with a similar 5-2 win for Duncan. Saturday's match was scoreless through the first two periods with Duncan scoring the match's only point after breaking Nadig's hold.

Getting that single point with a little more than a minute left in the match, adjusted Duncan's strategy.

"It changed a little. I needed to be more aggressive but at this point in the game it is about getting the job done and that's what I did," Duncan said. "It is hard to beat a guy twice. I beat him earlier and I beat him again. I knew what it took to get third. All my hard work paid off."

The victory was moving for Mattoon head coach Brett Porter who has seen such great improvement from Duncan over the years.

"It was great to see Kiefer finish on a positive note. He has kind of been our standard for the last four years," Porter said. "For him to win was pretty emotional for me. I thought everyone had a good tournament."

Mattoon's Bateman gets 4th

Mattoon's Korbin Bateman fell short in his mission to get third-place at 126 pounds on Saturday but he still made history along the way.

Bateman lost to Oak Forest's Caden Muselman by a 6-2 decision in the third-place match but his fourth-place finish was the highest ever for a Green Wave sophomore in program history.

Bateman didn't wrestle as a freshman, choosing instead to focus on baseball, making his trip to the medal stand all the more surprising.

"Korbin really put together a great weekend. He came a long way from not wrestling to come in here and not miss a beat," Porter said. "He has been working hard in the room and it paid off."

Bateman felt like he was playing with house money in his final match of the tournament.

"I was just going out and tried to have some fun. I really wasn't supposed to be there and I tried my hardest," Bateman. "Going into the tournament, I really didn't know I was going to finish this high."

Mattoon's Meyer finishes 6th

Mattoon's Leo Meyer finished sixth at 220 pounds after losing a 5-1 decision to Chicago St. Patrick's Alex Goworowski in the 5th place match.

The total of three medalist and five wrestlers competing on Day 3 of the state tournament is a record for the Green Wave program.

The program will be graduating several seniors, including Duncan, and Porter hopes the team's success in Champaign will transfer over to the wrestling room next season.

"Our seniors will be off to bigger and better things and we will need to get some number in the room next year. We are looking forward to building back up," Porter said. "We have some work to do and (this weekend) is a great building block to say look what we have at Mattoon High School."

Others competing on Day 3

Shelbyville's Calvin Miller lost in the consolation quarterfinals to St. Joseph-Ogden's Holden Brazelton by decision 7-3.

Mattoon's Brady Foster lost to Zachary Montez from Geneseo in the consolation quarterfinals by a 6-3 decision.

Green Wave wrestler Aidan Spurgeon lost in a 3-2 decision to Bloomington's Adam Curry in the consolation quarterfinals.

Millikin grad Kip Crandall honored

Former Millikin CCIW wrestling champion Kip Crandall was honored on Friday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament as a member of the 2022 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame class.

Crandall was a Class A state champion at 185 pounds for Tremont in 1984 and was a standout for the Big Blue. A class of 1989 graduate, Crandall was an NCAA DIII All-American in 1988 and a four-time CCIW champion at the heavyweight class (1985-1988).

Crandall, a 1994 Millikin Athletics Hall of Fame class member, was named the CCIW Most Outstanding Wrestler in 1986 and he had a career 101-11 (.902) record.

He was tied for the most titles in program history until Millikin's Bradan Birt recently became the first to win five CCIW championships this season.

