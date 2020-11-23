How do the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers stack up? Let’s take a look before the Week 12 NFC North matchup.

Here’s a glance at the Chicago Bears by the numbers, looking back to their meeting against the Minnesota Vikings and flashing forward to next week as they use the bye week to prepare to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Nov. 29, at Lambeau Field.
Against the Vikings
6-6: With the loss on Monday night, the Bears dropped to this record in night games under coach Matt Nagy, including two straight losses after three games this season.
31 is not a magic number: Through 10 weeks, the Bears ranked second to last among the league’s 32 teams in several offensive categories: total yards per game (300.9), total yards per play (4.7), yards per rush (3.6), first downs per game (18.8) and third-down percentage (31.1%). They’re hovering around the same mark with their 48% red-zone percentage (30th) and 5.5 yards per pass (30th) and 78.2 rushing yards per game (32nd).
36%: Cairo Santos’ 69 points (17 field goals and 18 extra points) account for this percentage of the Bears’ 191 points. Jimmy Graham’s 30 points is next highest, and that’s just below 16% of their production. It’s common for a kicker to lead a team in points (the NFL excludes touchdown passes from this statistic).
Yet the Vikings are led by running back Dalvin Cook (84 of 236 points, or about 36%) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (56 points, 47%), while kicker Dan Bailey is third (44 points, roughly 19%). And while kicker Mason Crosby leads the Packers with 67 points — 24% of the Packers’ 277 points — wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones aren’t far behind with 54 (19% of Green Bay’s scoring) and 42 points (15%), respectively.
21%: Percentage of Bears’ opponents’ points (209) that come from field goals and extra points.
3.2: Dalvin Cook’s season-low yards per rushing attempt against the Bears. Through the first 10 games, the Vikings running back averaged 5.5 yards (tied for fifth through 10 weeks). The Bears defense ranks eighth with 4 yards allowed per rush in that span.
6 1/2: Sacks by Khalil Mack through 10 games. He had 5 1/2 sacks after 10 games last season and nine at that stage in 2018.
96: Combined tackles by Roquan Smith, which led the NFL after Week 10.
Support Local Journalism
117.3 yards: Actual distance Cordarrelle Patterson traveled on his 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the third longest play in Week 10, according to Next Gen Stats.
26.7%: The completion probability on Adam Thielen’s one-handed touchdown grab in the first quarter. With Bears defensive back Buster Skrine blanketing him, Thielen shifted the ball in his arm to secure it before hitting the ground. It was the third-most improbable catch of Week 10, according to Next Gen Stats, two spots behind Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s “Hail Murray” connection with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (16.9%).
19.3 mph: Cordarrelle Patterson was the fastest ball carrier in the Monday night game, per Next Gen Stats. Dalvin Cook was fastest for the Vikings at 18.2 mph.
Looking ahead to the Packers
45th: This will be the Bears’ 45th appearance on “Sunday Night Football.” They have an 18-25 recording heading into the game at Lambeau Field, which will be the ninth meeting against the Packers on “SNF.”
1-6: Excluding the Thanksgiving presentation of “Sunday Night Football” — a Thursday night win in 2015 — the Bears are 1-6 against Green Bay on Sunday night and have lost the last four meetings.
9/9/2018: This 24-23 season-opening loss at Lambeau Field checked several boxes for Matt Nagy — first game as a head coach, first primetime game and first game against the Packers, an important milestone for any new Bears coach. Nagy lost the only other night game in which he faced the Packers, a 10-3 defeat in the Thursday night season opener for the league — and its 100th anniversary kickoff — on Nov. 5, 2019.
15.8: Average points scored by the Bears in the four games against the Packers since Nagy has been head coach (1-3). The Packers have averaged 18 points.
19.1: The Bears’ average points this season, second to last to the New York Jets (13.4) through the first 10 weeks. The Packers rank third with 30.8 points. The Bears defense ranks seventh in holding opponents to 20.9 points per game.
116.5: The quarterback rating of the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, which leads all qualifying quarterbacks in the NFL after 10 weeks. Nick Foles was 27th with an 81 rating, just ahead of the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Mullens and head of the New England Patriots’ Cam Newton.
26: Number of touchdown passes by Aaron Rodgers, second in the NFL to the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (28) through the first 10 weeks.
No. 2 vs. No. 8: Bears receiver Allen Robinson was the league’s second-most targeted (96) after 10 weeks. Packers counterpart Davante Adams was targeted 81 times, though it was in three fewer games than Robinson played. Through Week 10, Adams averaged 11.6 targets to Robinson’s 9.6.
104.3 yards: Actual distance of Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 78-yard touchdown reception, the sixth-longest play in Week 10, according to Next Gen Stats.
30.4%: The completion probability on Aaron Rodgers’ 78-yard touchdown hookup with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the fifth-most improbable catch of Week 10, according to Next Gen Stats. Rodgers has two of the league’s top 11 most improbable completions this season, both on passes to Davante Adams.
GALLERY: Looking back at the Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears 🏈
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!