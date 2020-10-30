IHSA says it plans to move ahead with basketball

On Thursday, in response to a question about the IHSA, Pritzker suggested that schools could face legal consequences if illness or injury results from sports play that is contrary to the state’s guidance.

“I finally will say that schools, I think as I've said several times, will potentially be subject to some legal liability if something happens as a result of their playing a sport that we've issued guidance about that is not congruous with what the school is operating under,” he said.

After the IHSA’s decision, Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala issued a statement criticizing the IHSA for contradicting public health guidance. She also echoed Pritzker’s concerns about exposing schools to legal liability.

“Defying the state’s public health guidance opens up schools to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities,” Ayala’s statement read.

An IHSA spokesperson declined to comment to Capitol News Illinois about the potential legal liability raised by Pritzker.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson was asked about filing a lawsuit.