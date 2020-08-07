From prospective grayshirt to team captain, Illinois center Doug Kramer Jr. readies for final season

That meant Kramer wouldn't officially join the program until the second semester of his freshman year — though he could have taken part-time classes — and would have five years to play four seasons. When Cubit was fired and Smith was brought in, Kramer's grayshirt turned into an immediate scholarship.

“His journey was even more challenging," Smith said of Kramer. "Initially, he came in as a grayshirt, really, we put him on scholarship right away. He’s just earned everything. When you can snap, that’s pretty special. He’s an athletic center. He can do a lot of things: Pulling him, getting him into space, but he’s also strong inside; eventually it kind of gets down to that. A lot of times as a center, you have a nose guard right on you. Just everything you’re looking for and more people are taking notice of what he can do as a center."

After a redshirt season, Kramer became entrenched in the starting lineup alongside Palczewski, Lowe and later Green to create a core that grew together, even after taking lumps along the way.