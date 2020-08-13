Injuries, position swaps and postponements: Tony Adams' path to his senior year at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The hours and days leading up to the official postponement of fall sports by the Big Ten Conference were a whirlwind.
Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith and Josh Whitman kept open lines of communication with their players and updated them with the information they knew, but rumors about the status of the season ran rampant on social media.
College athletes listened to their coaches and Whitman, the University of Illinois athletic director, but news came fast and often on Twitter. Keeping up was a challenge and the fate of the fall football season seemed unclear for most of the weekend until Tuesday's announcement.
“It was a lot; I can’t lie to you," senior cornerback Tony Adams said by phone on Wednesday. "Overall, just trying to trust our coaches. Coach Smith told us he didn’t know anything so just believing in what he said because ultimately he’s the head man. Just taking it from there."
The decision to attempt a spring season leaves Adams waiting to play his senior season. It's yet another hurdle in a college career that has had plenty of them: From injuries to changing positions. He's missed 14 games because of injuries in three years and has played safety, cornerback and nickelback.
“I think my journey has been pretty unique but I’ve been grateful for the journey," Adams said. "I don’t think most people got to go through what I got to go through throughout these last few years. Overall, it’s changed me, it’s made me a better person and a better man. I believe it’s all going to come together."
His freshman season in 2017 was derailed by injuries that cost him the last seven games. This came after he became the first true freshman cornerback to start a season opener since Vontae Davis in 2006.
He returned as a sophomore to play in eight games but was swapped from cornerback to safety, a new position for him as a college player, in the fifth game of the season. Five of his seven starts came at safety and he finished with 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, four pass breakups and an interception.
He started the first five games of last season at safety before starting at nickelback in the sixth game and eventually moving back to cornerback the following week in a stunning upset of Wisconsin — where he had an interception to set up the game-winning touchdown.
In the five training camp practices before the postponement of the season, Adams was still at cornerback for what will be his final season in Champaign.
"It was coming along pretty well," Adams said. "I was taking things to a whole 'nother level just trying to be better, saying disciplined and executing. I was getting coached by a great coach in Coach (Keynodo Hudson). I feel like I was developing well."
The conference's announcement to postpone the fall season was a tough pill to swallow and Adams called the days leading up to the announcement a "rollercoaster." He's focusing on the controllables like the runs, lifts and the 20-hour weekly allotment by the NCAA. It's another point in a long, unique journey to Adam's senior season.
“I had a lot of injuries in the past," Adams said. "I had family deaths. Just been going through a lot since I’ve been up here at college, bouncing from position to position, not really having a permanent position but I think that's the uniqueness of it. I think it shows a lot about my character and personality. I’m willing to fight. I’m a fighter. I’m a student of the game. I’m willing to learn.
"You can put me anywhere on the field. I don’t like to be defined. I think that's more of my life now. I don’t believe you can place a limit on me because I’ve played corner, I’ve played safety, I’ve played nickel, I’ve played all over the field. I don’t think I have just one position. I think the perspective of the way I see things are a little different now."
Adams came to Champaign from Belleville as a three-star recruit who played at St. Louis University High School. If he could go back in time and predict the future — the injuries, position swaps, the postponement — he would have been able to see the challenges, but knew he could deal with what was in front of him.
“I think freshman Tony would have said he was built for it. He’s built for this journey," he said. "Everyone, I believe, couldn’t handle the journey I went through. Before I came to college, the struggles of my childhood prepared me for this and I felt like it molded me. Freshman Tony would have told you he was built for it. I believe so in my heart."
Though he declined to go into detail about his childhood, those lessons run deep in overcoming obstacles.
"Just the way my mom raised me and the mindset she gave me," Adams said. "I would have said I was good for anything. Seeing my father struggle, the way my mom — watching her work really hard and the mindset she told me to have — I would have told you I’m built for it. I’m built to last. It’s just how I feel."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
