Injuries, position swaps and postponements: Tony Adams' path to his senior year at Illinois

“I think my journey has been pretty unique but I’ve been grateful for the journey," Adams said. "I don’t think most people got to go through what I got to go through throughout these last few years. Overall, it’s changed me, it’s made me a better person and a better man. I believe it’s all going to come together."

His freshman season in 2017 was derailed by injuries that cost him the last seven games. This came after he became the first true freshman cornerback to start a season opener since Vontae Davis in 2006.

He returned as a sophomore to play in eight games but was swapped from cornerback to safety, a new position for him as a college player, in the fifth game of the season. Five of his seven starts came at safety and he finished with 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, four pass breakups and an interception.

He started the first five games of last season at safety before starting at nickelback in the sixth game and eventually moving back to cornerback the following week in a stunning upset of Wisconsin — where he had an interception to set up the game-winning touchdown.