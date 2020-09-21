Watch now: Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo part of competitive workout for Illinois men's basketball team

The Illinois men's basketball team has been working out in small groups this summer and one of those groups includes Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller — four players who make up what is arguably one of the deepest group of guards in the country.
The workouts are focusing on skill, so it isn't necessarily two-on-two, but the competitive juices are more than present. It's also a chance for Curbelo and Miller — both of whom are highly-regarded, four-star freshmen guards — to learn from the veterans who have gone through the highs and lows of rebuilding the program to national relevance.
"We compete," Frazier said. "Those guys are competitors. I love the mentality they have right now. They ask a lot of questions already and they’re picking up things quickly."
Frazier has been embracing his role as a senior leader on the team, imparting four years of knowledge on to Curbelo and Miller to keep the upward trajectory of the program in motion. Dosunmu and Miller won a state championship together in 2018 at Chicago Morgan Park High School before Dosunmu came to Champaign and began putting the bricks of a rebuild in place.
Curbelo and Miller enter the Illini at a different moment in time and have the voices of those who have been there, done that in their ear.
"The biggest thing is veterans," head coach Brad Underwood said. "You’ve got guys who know. Ayo can tell them his experience and the things that have come, and Trent, Da’Monte (Williams), Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). Those guys are huge and we didn’t have that our first two years."
Practices can begin on Oct. 14 and things will hit a new gear, but the early reports on the freshmen have been encouraging. Installation of plays and schemes will begin with practice, which can be a daunting task, particularly for younger players.
“I always say I like ‘em but when practice starts, life starts for them," Underwood said. "They’ve been unbelievable in workouts. They’re great listeners, which is one of the things I evaluate early."
It won't be all smooth sailing at first; it never is. Growing pains on the practice floor across the country are expected and it's better to have them there than during a game in November and beyond. Miller and Curbelo certainly come to Illinois with plenty of fanfare and both were Top-50 recruits out of high school. Underwood calls Curbelo one of the best passers in the country and Miller is a scorer with a sweet shooting stroke.
“We’re excited about them," Underwood said. "Once we get to the point in practice, I call it stacking things: Offense, defense, start building on ball-screen coverages. They’ll go through some struggles — all freshmen do. It’s how they handle those struggles that determines how much success they have, especially early."
Frazier has been trying to communicate the importance of the little things during the workouts, but has been around long enough to know things are accelerated when practice begins and the season inches closer. These freshmen, he said, are equipped to handle it.
“They have to be able to learn three new plays in a day and be able to run it the next day when we’re in workouts and we’re running live," Frazier said. "They’ve very smart, their IQ, they’re really talented an they can really play some basketball. The biggest thing right now is being able to communicate with these guys and be able to help them pick up things along the way."
Illinois has a particularly deep group of guards including Austin Hutcherson and Da'Monte Williams, who both can also play on the wing or at the four position. Underwood has long talked about recruiting "winners" and players who fit the culture of what has been built in his first three years with the program.
Consider Curbelo and Miller, two of the four-person recruiting class that includes forward Coleman Hawkins and center Brandon Lieb, the next in line.
"They fit in with that same hunger and that attitude," Hutcherson said. "Adam comes to work every single day, Curbelo the same thing. Just the way they attract drills with their mentality ... they really fit in with our culture. The biggest thing is that they listen really well to instruction. When we’re putting in something new or we’re doing the drill, there’s no backup. We’re right into it and everyone kind of fits in right away."
CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo could always score as a young point guard in Puerto Rico. He had 20-point games, threw together some 25-pointers and it was within his wheelhouse to find a way to drop 30 on the poor sap covering him.
As a freshman at Long Island Lutheran High School, his thought process began to change. LuHi is full of scorers and is widely regarded as one of the top high school programs in the United States. If Curbelo wanted to stand out, he knew that scoring wasn't going to be the only road that led him to a Division I scholarship — the reason he left Puerto Rico for a country with a foreign language and away from his family.
While he was a prolific scorer back home, he also kept the ball on a string with his handles and could whip behind-the-back and between-the-legs passes to his open teammates. Basketball runs in his family and he recognized from a young age that he had a strong enough IQ to morph into a facilitator on the court while still keeping a stranglehold on find the bottom of the net.
“I knew I was able to pass," Curbelo said. "Then when I got here, I kind of didn’t know I had that on my game. When I realized I was like, ‘Damn, this is working. I’m getting scholarships and everything. I’m going to keep playing the way I am because the coaches like it, college coaches like it, I like it. I feel great.’ I’m telling you, every time I get an assist, I feel better and happier than when I score myself."
As a freshman at LuHi, Curbelo played sparingly as he adjusted to a new role in his new country. By his sophomore year, he took the idea of facilitating and ran with it. He remembers a game early in his career where he careened through the lane and kicked out to an open teammate outside. He liked that feeling. The assists were piling up and he was standing out without forcing shots up.
His coaches reminded him that if he kept playing like that, things were going to manifest themselves in the way that Curbelo had dreamed.
“To the point they were like, ‘Yo, if you keep playing the way you did tonight, I’m telling you it’s going to be scary,'" Curbelo said. "It kind of came from the coaches and from myself. It kind of happened in one of the games and they kind of mentioned it to me like, ‘Hey, if you keep doing this, it’s going to be good.’ After that, I kept doing it and it paid off."
As Curbelo found his footing as a facilitator on a powerhouse team, he starting putting his thumb on the pulse of the game. If he has a wide-open layup, he'll take it more times than not. That is, unless he feels like the team needs a 3-pointer and he can kick the ball to an open teammate. If the crowd starts to dull and he feels like a triple will sway the momentum of the game, bet on him kicking the ball outside.
"I feel like basketball sometimes can be a little boring for people who don’t know about it much, so I like to see the crowd going crazy and the bench as well, and whoever is on the floor at the moment," Curbelo said. “I’ll get whatever we need to get, whether its a 3 or two or dunk or alley-oop or whatever."
Curbelo helped lead Long Island Lutheran High to the 2019 New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class AA title, LuHi's first-ever Federation championship. He averaged 15.5 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals as a junior and was selected as Newsday's All-Long Island Player of the Year.
He's ranked as high as the No. 46 player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals. Curbelo was most recently named to USA Today's 25-player 2019-20 All-USA Preseason Team entering his senior year at LuHi. He's a native of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico and has also gained international experience with his home country, starring for Puerto Rico in the FIBA U17 and U19 World Cups.
"I think he is, without question, the best passing guard in the country," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "He is an elite passer. I compare him, and it's unfair because he's a high school kid, to Steve Nash in terms of his ability in ball screens to make his teammates better. He has the ability to raise the level of everybody he's on the court with."
Andre Curbelo, four-star point guard who attended high school at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, verbally committed to the Illini Friday morning at his high school. He chose Illinois over several offers, but his final two schools were Illinois and the University of Miami.
He took an official visit to Illinois on Oct. 18 and cancelled his official visit to the University of Oregon after leaving Champaign. He’s a 6-foot, 155-pounder from Puerto Rico who averaged 16.1 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals while shooting 43 percent from 3-point land as a junior to land on the NewsDay All-Long Island Team.
Curbelo is the No. 55-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports and the No. 9 point guard in the country, according to the same recruiting service. He’s considered to be one of the top facilitators at his position.
A third scholarship would open up if sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu makes his projected jump to the NBA following the season. That leaves Illinois, in theory, with one more open scholarship spot and are heavily recruiting four-star guard Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park. Miller is the No. 31-rated player in the Class of 2020, per 247Sports and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo has moxie on the basketball court — a charisma that can't be neatly or perfectly bundled up in one description. It allows him to thread a pass anywhere he wants or to lift his 6-foot-1, 175-pound frame above the rim for a dunk.
It's the kind of "it factor" that had Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood in awe the first time he saw Curbelo. He found himself looking around him and asking his assistant coaches, "Wow, did you see that? Did you see that? That pass?" Underwood was enamored.
When new assistant coach Stephen Gentry took a trip to Long Island Lutheran High in New York to see Curbelo, a four-star recruit, for the first time, he had a similar reaction. In fact, with each passing trip, Underwood liked what he saw more than the last time he saw Curbelo. The four-star guard was a priority target for the Illini, and on Wednesday he signed his National Letter of Intent on the initial day of the early signing period to play at Illinois next season.
"I think he is, without question, the best passing guard in the country," Underwood said. "He is an elite passer. I compare him, and it's unfair because he's a high school kid, to Steve Nash in terms of his ability in ball screens to make his teammates better. He has the ability to raise the level of everybody he's on the court with."
Curbelo helped lead Long Island Lutheran High to the 2019 New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class AA title, LuHi's first-ever Federation championship. He averaged 15.5 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals as a junior and was selected as Newsday's All-Long Island Player of the Year. He's ranked as high as the No. 46 player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals. Curbelo was most recently named to USA Today's 25-player 2019-20 All-USA Preseason Team entering his senior year at LuHi. He's a native of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico and has also gained international experience with his home country, starring for Puerto Rico in the FIBA U17 and U19 World Cups.
Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua led the recruiting on Curbelo, and the coaching staff has made it a point to develop deep connections with the Curbelo family. It didn't take long for Underwood and Antigua to identify Curbelo as someone they wanted in their program.
In fact, Underwood hearkens back to when he was at Oklahoma State and recruiting guard Trae Young, who is now an important part of the Atlanta Hawks' team. There are plenty of similarities between the way each of the two guards distribute the ball and facilitate the offense.
"From the passing side of things, very, very similar," Underwood said. "I've said it many, many times that Trae was the best passer I saw as a high school player. Andre Curbelo is every bit as good, if not better."
Before Underwood's press conference ended, he reverted back to Nash and how similar Curbelo and the NBA legend play, particularly in the pick-and-roll.
“He’s a magical ball-handler," Underwood said. "He’s got it on a string. He doesn’t have to have his head down. There’s nothing he can’t do with the ball. He’s just a guy who has the intangible that’s very, very rare and very unique."
It's the fourth straight recruiting class that Underwood has landed a consensus top-100 player (Mark Smith in 2017, who has since transferred to Missouri, Ayo Dosunmu in 2018 and Kofi Cockburn in 2019). The Illini also have a verbal commitment from 6-foot-10 forward Coleman Hawkins. Guard Adam Miller, the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Illinois, is also a priority target for Underwood and Co. Miller will announce his commitment on Nov. 21, and Illinois is in his final three.
CHICAGO — Adam Miller always wanted to be a superhero when he grew up and, in turn, the best player in the NBA. From there, the name Acewolf was born. It's his brand, a designation of the basketball player he's already grown into and the player he's still growing into.
On Thursday, after paring down his college choice to three schools — Illinois, Arizona and Louisville — Miller pulled an orange and blue wolf mask from under a table on the second floor of the Jordan Brand Store on State street in Chicago and verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Illinois.
“I just think about it, like, if you’re a good player, and I feel like this is for any player, if you’re a good player, you know Duke and Kentucky and North Carolina, they’re always going to get their fair share of players," Miller said. "If you’re a great player, and you know you are and you’re not as highly touted as other people, why not stay home and do it?"
Miller, a four-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park, is the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois and No. 32 player nationally, according to 247Sports. He averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Mustangs last season. He’s the third commitment for the Class of 2020, joining four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins, who have both sent in their National Letters of Intent.
Miller said he did not sign his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. The next signing period beings on April 15, 2020.
“I still want to look at everything," Miller said. "I’m 100 percent committed to the University of Illinois, but I’m still looking at everything because this is a factor for me in my life. It’s not just about the university. It’s about me benefiting from the team and the team benefiting from me."
It’s a big get for Underwood and Co. to land Miller, who has been a target of Illinois for years. He played his freshman season at Peoria Manual before transferring to Morgan Park as a sophomore. The final three schools on Miller's list were Illinois, Arizona and Louisville.
Miller put out a nearly six-minute video prior to sitting down behind the table and announcing his commitment to the Illini. In it, he thanked his mom and reflected on his roots in Peoria. In joining Illinois, he continues a lengthy pipeline of players who played in Peoria and went to the University of Illinois, including Da'Monte Williams, who is a junior guard for Illinois.
“It’s in my roots," Miller said. "Guys like Frank Williams, Sergio McClain, even coach Wayne McClain. All of them went there so why not follow it? Why not keep the pipeline going?"
Having Da'Monte Williams on the roster carries extra meaning for Miller. The two played together when Miller was a freshman and Williams was a senior at Peoria Manual.
“I think that is great for them to play together because that gives them that energy, that mojo, just brings a different energy back into Illinois by having two Peoria people there," Miller's mom Andrea Garry said. "Now Adam has a Chicago connection bringing it all together. It will bring it all together, just with the atmosphere and everything that Adam stands for."
According to 247Sports, the addition of Miller would currently give Illinois the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation, based on composite rankings, and the best in the Big Ten.
Miller’s spot should fill all of the projected open scholarships for next season. Both Kipper Nichols and Andres Feliz will be out of eligibility and Dosunmu is projected to go to the NBA.
“It’s wonderful just to be able to see my little boy just pick a school that he’s comfortable with and is going to feel like home," Garry said. "When something feels like home, you play even better. Everything will come even more natural to him that he’s staying at home for school."
"A lot of people said there were a lot of outside factors that messed with my decision, but I was locked in 100 percent, like I said," Miller said on Wednesday from behind a table that was decorated in Illinois decor and an orange block I on the wall behind him. "Illini Nation: Now I’m a Fighting Illini. I’ve been one my whole life. Now I’m official."
"Adam made a memorable impact on me the very first time I saw him as a sophomore. He did an individual workout right after a team workout at his high school, and I was so impressed by his work ethic and his attention to detail with fundamentals," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "He went on to win a state championship with Morgan Park that year, dominating on the defensive end in the title game.
"Adam has only continued to blossom and grow his game from there. He is an elite scorer, a multi-talented two-play player with the ball in his hands, as a shooter with great range and with his defensive prowess. Adam is a winner. He was headed toward another high school state title before the season was cut short, and excelled in USA Basketball settings with his ability to compete and play alongside the nation's top players. Adam is a great student who will also fit well with the tremendous academic setting here at the University of Illinois."
Miller averaged 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.3 steals this season for Morgan Park, which had a 22-9 record before the IHSA canceled winter sports because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to 247Sports, he's rated No. 33 nationally and the No. 2 player in the state, behind only Duke-bound DJ Steward of Chicago Whitney Young. Miller is the fourth top-50 recruit signed by Underwood and his staff and will become the 13th Illinois Mr. Basketball to play for the Fighting Illini.
The addition of Miller gives Underwood the No. 15-rated recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.
“I feel like it’s the best setup for me," Miller said. "This is my best option. This is something that’s important to me. If I was going to be able to continue to go to my dream and make it to the NBA, why not do it at home? That’s a big factor to me. My family can come to my games."
Illinois has one open scholarship spot remaining after both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones announced their transfers from the portal, and could have as many as three open scholarship spots depending on the status of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who have each declared for the NBA Draft, but could elect to return to school.
Should Dosunmu withdraw from the draft, Miller said he would welcome the opportunity to play with Dosunmu again. They played together for a season at Morgan Park.
“A lot of people said I wasn’t even going there if Ayo was coming back, but that didn’t manage my decision," Miller said. "Me and Ayo played high school together, so I would have gladly played college basketball with him."
Illinois was a lock to make the NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 global pandemic stopped college hoops in its tracks and canceled most conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament. Illinois finished the season nationally ranked (No. 21) and with 21 wins and in the top part of the Big Ten.
Miller, who attended several games this season, took notice and sees how he can fit in to not only the pieces on campus, but the two other members of the recruiting class.
“I could bring the ball up, I can play the point, I can be at my scoring position," Miller said. "There’s a lot of ways I can affect the team and the team can affect me. A big key that coach did this year, they ended up losing a couple games at the start, he changed the playbooks, he changed the whole system to his team. That shows a great coach and that shows a willing coach to do it for his players and not just himself and the name. Coach Underwood is a great coach and he’s really the piece that helped me make this decision."
CHAMPAIGN — It was two years ago when Brad Underwood stood in a gym alongside Chicago Morgan Park boys basketball coach Nick Irvin and knew something important was happening in front of him.
Morgan Park had just finished up a team workout and then-sophomore Adam Miller started in on his own individual workout, not at the behest of the coaching staff, but as a step in his own growth.
There was an intensity about it that Underwood, Illinois' men's basketball coach, couldn't quite shake from his mind, even two years later.
“There wasn’t a coach there," Underwood said on Thursday via a Zoom meeting with reporters. "This was a self-driven, self-motivated workout after about two hours of a team workout. I made the comment to Nick Irvin at that time, ‘This young man has a chance to be really special.’"
Underwood saw Miller a few more times that season while the coaching staff was recruiting former Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu, who went on to star in Champaign for two seasons. In the Class 3A state championship game that season — a win over Springfield Southeast — Dosunmu scored a game-high 28 points and Miller added 11 points, three rebounds and a steal. But the mark he left on Underwood remained through the recruiting process and still is in the Illinois coach's mind.
“I thought he was as dominant as any player on the court as a sophomore and he did it on the defensive end," Underwood said. "That impression has never left. Adam has turned into one of the outstanding two-way players in (high school) basketball.
"He’s extremely athletic young man with a terrific body and has the ability to not only play the point, but he has the ability to shoot it as well as anybody in the country. He does that with deep, deep range. He has a game that is high IQ. He’s a very, very willing and unselfish passer. You add that component with the two other young men (four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins) that we signed in the fall and we’re really excited about the IQ and the feel that this group has as basketball players.
“We couldn’t be more ecstatic to have this year’s Mr. Basketball joining our program."
Miller, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, looks the part of a Big Ten guard before even stepping on campus. Underwood raved about Miller's base, his strength and the way he played at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamps in July and October 2019.
Physically, Underwood said, Miller won't be overmatched in college basketball and working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher only figures to help.
“Adam has a ready-made body that will continue to develop under the tutelage of Adam Fletcher," Underwood said. "A guy that is definitely one of the top players in the country and his versatility will be very, very evident as he joins our program. We’re ecstatic. He’s a winner. ...
“You look back at this last year in the Big Ten and really how many freshmen impacted our league, there’s not a ton," Underwood said. "Those who play are usually the ones who physically are more mature and ready to go.
"He’s extremely athletic, he score it on a lot of different levels. He’s ahead of most with a mindset of what he does on the defensive end. He takes great pride in that end of the court."
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood hasn't really thought much about the comparison between Adam Miller and Ayo Dosunmu.
He understands where it would come from: A pair of highly touted guards from the same Chicago Morgan Park High School that committed to play at the University of Illinois two years apart from each other. He just doesn't necessarily get caught up in the juxtaposition of the two.
They're different players and are coming to Illinois at different mile markers in Underwood's — Illinois' head coach — remake of the program, but both have been, or will be, key in the continued growth Underwood and his coaching staff long to see.
“Obviously they’re winners; that’s an important piece," Underwood said last week via a Zoom meeting with reporters. "I think Adam is an elite shooter and physically their bodies are at different points. You look at Adam physically, he’s 6-4, he’s strong, he’s got great legs, he’s got a great base.
"I think it’s too early to comment on the basketball piece. Ayo was so electric, and I’ve got to remember back to Ayo as a freshman to make those same adjustments. We remember Ayo here as the end of his sophomore year. I think there’s some similarities, but their style of play is completely different.
“Adam is an elite shooter and yet he’s got enough game that he’s a really good finisher with that athleticism and that contact. He’s a guy who can get to the foul line a ton. They’ve got different genetics and that’s probably the biggest difference."
Dosunmu was a heralded passer out of high school and a dynamo in transition with his ability to finish at the rim, though he wasn't necessarily known as a jump shooter and was slender before bulking up over the course of his tenure. He was also the first marquee recruit out of Chicago to sign with Underwood at a time that he was trying to make a big in-state splash without having much on-court success at Illinois to show for it.
Dosunmu shouldered a heavy portion of the workload — along with Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili — in becoming the first freshman in program history to lead the team in scoring. He returned for his sophomore season and was a key reason Illinois was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 before the year was ended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
All the while, Miller was watching his former teammate in Champaign and closely monitoring his path.
“Ayo’s decision to go to Illinois, I was like, ‘Let me watch him,’ because I was on the team with him, that was kind of my sit-back year to watch him as a senior,” Miller said during his signing ceremony. “He’s been through the ranks. He’s been through everything I’m planning to go through. So I was like, ‘Let me sit back and watch him.’ I enjoyed the ride he had. He made history at Illinois. He brought them back to greatness, so hopefully, I can do the same thing. That’s like a big brother to me, so I watch every move he makes. I hope I can make bigger steps.”
The roster is in a better spot now than it was two years ago and the program has more wins to show for it. Illinois returns Da'Monte Williams, Frazier and Bezhanishvili to go with Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison, who each sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules. Both Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn could elect to return to college after declaring for the NBA Draft.
That's in addition to four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins, who have each signed their National Letters of Intent with Illinois.
Miller has the opportunity to be a big part in Underwood's continued build of Illinois basketball that took major strides with Dosunmu on the team; and Miller has the surrounding talent to continue Illinois' upward path of relevancy in the college basketball world.
“Ayo believed in us when it wasn’t the sexy thing, so to speak," Underwood said. "We weren’t winning and we were building this and it’s never not been our vision, our plan, to have the best players from the state, the best players from the city of Chicago and the ones who fit.
"Adam comes along and I don’t get into all the rankings, I just know he’s ranked really high (No. 33 in the nation, per 247Sports). He’s a really good player that is a guy who fits everything we do. He’s going to be an integral piece of us continuing to climb the mountain. ...
"Adam’s walking into a nice situation. He’s got leaders. He’s got guys who now have won. That group Ayo came in with was very, very inexperienced, had not won. Adam and Andre and Coleman are going to be able to benefit from the leadership of some guys who won some games now."
Curbelo taught a master's class in the art of passing en route to a standout career at LuHi and signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood as a freshman next season. He'll come to Champaign as a highly regarded four-star guard and he's already envisioning what life will be like while sharing the floor with fellow four-star guard Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park High School.
“Adam is the type of kid who can shoot it, can bring it up, dunks, catch lobs and I’m a point guard who likes to pass the ball a lot," Curbelo told the Herald & Review. "He definitely knows he’ll be getting the ball from me a lot for those 3s, alley-oops, in a two-on-one or something, flash passes. He can also do that, too. Being able to do the same things, at the same time, on one court is going to be amazing."
The two will be a part of a deep backcourt at Illinois alongside seniors Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Austin Hutcherson. Would-be junior Ayo Dosunmu has declared for the NBA Draft, but has the option to return to school. It's a full backcourt, but Underwood is just fine with that and is thrilled to get his two prized freshmen on the court together.
“That’s going to be fun to watch," Underwood said last week in a Zoom meeting. "You’re talking about two guys who have the ability to make others around them really, really good. They’re both very good passers; they’re both capable scorers at a high level.
“Adam’s got tremendous range. He’s a tremendous shooter and can play on the ball as well. There’s a lot of excitement from my standpoint at the thought of those two developing an unbelievable chemistry with each other in the backcourt."
Curbelo and Miller connected this season at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Curbelo led his Long Island (NY) Lutheran Team to a third-place finish. It was the first time they had an in-person meeting and they hit it off.
Watching each other played only solidified their opinions of the other.
“I just saw his game and how he plays, and he plays the game all around. He plays the game the right way,” Miller said last week. “He passes the ball, he can score the ball, he rebounds. He does everything on the court, and I feel like that’s the type of player I want to play with: A serious basketball player. I can support them, and they can support me.”
Said Curbelo: “He’s a great dude, a cool kid, hungry. He wants to win just as hard as me. Just knowing that, I think I can relate to him a lot. I think we’re going to be a pretty good duo and pretty good teammates just because we have one thing in common and one thing in mind, always, and it’s to win everyday. If we win everyday, we can do something good. While we’re winning everyday in practice and stuff, it’s going to show in the game as well. I think we’re going to be really good together."
Adam Miller, a four-star verbal commit to Illinois from Chicago Morgan Park, felt it. He sat under the hoop nearest Illinois’ bench and watched the team he has pledged to play for next season. He's been keeping a close eye on his next team.
“They’re turning at the right time," Miller said on Friday. "Everybody doubted them the whole season. Everyone has been doubting Illinois.
“They have been in transition. You can’t really judge what they did in the past. Now they settled down and made adjustments and they’re doing good. This is what I expected. I expected them to do good. I expected them to have been doing this. They’re peaking at the right points and coming together, and I’m just happy to see them like this."
The Illini have taken a step forward, are ranked No. 22 in the nation and are projected to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Not that this success is any bit of a surprise to Miller, who grew up in Peoria and moved to Chicago after his freshman season at Peoria Manual.
“To be honest with you, I had this in mind since I was in eighth grade,” Miller said on Friday. “As a kid I was always coming to the games and Illinois gear as always been in my house. I always expected Illinois to do greater than they have, but it’s time and they’re ready to go. I’m just happy.”
When former Peoria Manual coaching legend Wayne McClain was an assistant coach for the Illini, Miller took trips to Champaign and got an up-close look at Illinois. He used to go to games, and saw former Illini big man — and current Miami Heat center — Myers Leonard after games.
“I was able to see all of those guys after a big game sweating and all that with towels after the game and I was young,” Miller. “I guess that’s kind of ironic that I’m actually committed here now and I was actually backstage with all those sweaty players and D.J. Richardson who’s my bigger cousin, back there giving me a wedgie and all that stuff. It was kind of ironic. I’m loving it though.
“All the history, everything that’s going on, it’s the perfect setup and the perfect story for me."
Earlier Friday morning Miler, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard was named to the 12-man Team USA roster for the April 10 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore. That came after he was not included on the McDonald’s All-American team. He and recorded his second triple-double of the season last week in a win against Westinghouse with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
“I feel like my game is at its peak right now," Miller said. "I feel I’m playing every game like it’s my last."
Illinois is in the middle of a race for the Big Ten championship after rattling off a seven-game conference win streak prior to the last two losses. The Illini (16-7, 8-4) host Michigan State on Tuesday night. The Illini have been ranked for five consecutive week in the Associated Press poll, checking in at No. 22. This is Illinois' longest streak since appearing in eight straight AP polls from Nov. 26, 2012-Jan. 14, 2013.
The table has been set for turning a corner, and Miller is embracing being a part of it.
“It gives me footsteps to follow," Miller said. "Coming in next year, there’s going to be a lot expected from me and that’s how my life has always been. People expect a lot out of me, so I’m going to come in work hard, hopefully get a lot of wins try to push in the Big Ten Tournament and make it it to the national tournament."
CHAMPAIGN — Each photo request was followed by another, then another, until Coleman Hawkins had to finally leave the court — roughly 25 minutes into the impromptu photo shoot at Champaign Centennial High School — to meet his team in the locker room following the first of the Chambana Classic on Friday night.
Fans flocked around Hawkins, a 6-foot-10, three-star forward who is in his second year of playing basketball at Prolific Prep in California. He signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Illinois at the popular Champaign pizza joint, Papa Dells, on Saturday afternoon.
Few, if any, of the students or Illinois fans knew Hawkins, and he didn’t know them, either. He wrapped his long, lanky arms around each fan asking for a request and smiled for the picture. He knew it was coming. His Instagram messages had been filling up all week with people eager to meet the sweet-shooting forward, and the player who was the first verbal commit to Illinois head coach Brad Underwood for the Class of 2020.
Hawkins, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds this year, is ranked the No. 34 power forward by Rivals, No. 36 by 247Sports, and No. 41 by 247Sports Composite. He is among the top 25 recruits from the state of California, including No. 3 in Northern California by Prep Hoops, and is ranked No. 197 overall by 247Sports and No. 212 in the 247Sports Composite.
He is the second member of the 2020 recruiting class, joining four-star guard Andre Curbelo, who signed his National Letter of Intent last week. Adam Miller, a priority target and four-star guard out of Chicago Morgan Park, will announce his commitment on Thursday in Chicago.
The Chambana Classic was designed to get players like Hawkins, who has a large family in the Chicago-area, and his teammate Nimari Burnett, a Texas Tech-signee who is from Chicago and played at Chicago Morgan Park before attending Prolific Prep, a chance to play closer to home. Because of that, most of Hawkins’ family made the trip down Interstate 57 to see him play in two games over the weekend. After Friday’s game, they stood in front of the right-side bleachers and posed for a picture with Hawkins, that is, until a Centennial student photo-bombed the picture by poking his head through a window in the very back.
For a weekend, Hawkins was a celebrity before he even officially moved to Champaign to begin his Illinois career. On Friday, he scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while deftly picking his spots to sling the ball around the court, including on a perfectly placed alley-oop to teammate, and the nation’s No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2020, Jalen Green. On Saturday, Hawkins threw down a pair of thunderous dunks to put a stamp on his weekend in Champaign in front of Illinois players Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn.
Hawkins was the last player introduced in the Prolific Prep starting lineup and opened the game with a deep 3-pointer. That one felt good, especially with Underwood and assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman watching from the stands.
As the game went on, Hawkins did a little bit of everything for Prolific Prep.
“Definitely rebounding, that’s what I’ve been working on,” Hawkins said. “Being, not necessarily a role player, but we have Jalen (Green) and Nimari (Burnett) and we have these people who can score. I don’t have to score the ball all the time. I don’t have to have 30 points. If I wanted to do that, I would have stayed at a regular high school, but it would have done nothing for me. Just learning, getting better and working my all around game.”
He said he committed to Underwood on his official visit to Champaign. He fits a need for Illinois as a big man who can stretch the floor and shoot. It’s what the coaching staff told him they like about him, he said. He has to add weight, which head strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher will help with when Hawkins arrives in Champaign.
When Underwood could publicly talk about Hawkins for the first time on Saturday, he said he liked Hawkins' all-around game.
"He can stretch the floor with his shooting and passes it really well," Underwood said in a statement. "But what excites us the most is how he can impact the game on the defensive end. His length and ability to cover will allow him to guard virtually any position on the court."
Hawkins’ father, Rodney Hawkins, was a standout player at San Diego State — one of the schools in Coleman Hawkins’ final list before he committed to Illinois. Coleman Hawkins knew he would have height; after all, his father is 6-foot-8. But Coleman didn’t want to just be a traditional big man. He worked on his shooting and his passing ability. Repetition, he said, was the key to those skills developing. Once he got a taste for those skills, he liked it.
“I’ve really always kind of worked on shooting 3s and passing, and being similar to a guard, but not just like one,” he said from inside the locker room at Centennial, the last player to leave after a late-night game. “Sharing the ball, once you start doing it and you knock down shots, it’s contagious. Your teammates see that. They’ll start doing it, knocking down shots, trusting you more and just sharing the ball. It’s great.”
CHAMPAIGN — The first domino of the 2020 Illinois basketball recruiting class fell on Saturday afternoon.
The Illini got a verbal commitment from 3-star forward Coleman Hawkins of Prolific Prep School in California. Hawkins is a 6-foot-10, 195-pound forward who has good ball-handling skills and can shoot the ball well. He announced his decision on social media.
He chose Illinois over of Rutgers and San Diego State, where his father Rodney Hawkins played. He also held offers from Marquette, Arizona, Boise State and more. Hawkins is the No. 37-ranked power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports.
It's the first verbal commitment for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in the Class of 2020. Priority target Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park took his official visit to Illinois over the weekend, and the four-star guard is a key piece of the class.
Illinois will have at least two open scholarships after guard Andres Feliz and forward Kipper Nichols each run out of eligibility. Hawkins' commitment would make that one more open spot. The Illini will have an additional scholarship if guard Ayo Dosunmu declares for the NBA, creating another open space.
When considering the roster a year from now, it's also important to remember that transfer wing players Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison will be eligible after sitting out the upcoming season, per NCAA transfer rules.
CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Lieb was antsy as he tried to go to sleep on Wednesday night. He knew he was less than 12 hours away from making his verbal commitment to play Division I basketball public after a whirlwind two months in the recruiting process.
On April 29, Lieb, a 7-foot center from Deerfield High School announced he would attend a prep school and reclassify to the Class of 2021. He only had a few low-major Division I offers at the time and knew that prep school would be his best route for better opportunities at bigger schools. A few other low- to mid-major schools offered after that announcement, but prep school still felt like the best fit.
Then, on June 11, the University of Oklahoma offered him a scholarship to join in the Class of 2020 — his original class. That changed things. At that point, he said he was about 50-50 on deciding whether to continue his plans for prep school or go to college immediately. Offers from the University of Pennsylvania, DePaul, Oklahoma State and Utah came flooding in after that. On Tuesday, the University of Illinois extended an offer to the in-state senior.
Lieb and his family had a Zoom meeting with the full Illinois coaching staff on Wednesday night. An hour after the meeting, Lieb called back. He knew what his plans were. He gave Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Co. a verbal commitment to join the Class of 2020 along with forward Coleman Hawkins and guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo.
“I throw this word around, but it really was a dream school for me," Lieb said on Thursday, "like I said, in state and representing the state of Illinois. You really can’t beat the academics; of all the offers I had, they were by far the best and it’s close to home.
“They had a really nice (Zoom) presentation and I really liked them. I feel like they had the most to offer development-wise of all the schools, really. It was really a no-brainer. I didn’t really hesitate."
Being from Deerfield, Lieb grew up an Illinois fan and has followed the program, particularly through the successes of the last two seasons. He had posters on his wall and some of his family members, who are alumni from the university, used to give him gear to wear. He watched the Illini play on the Big Ten Network, played at a camp on campus last summer and attended the NCAA College Basketball Academy in Champaign in July.
“I have always been a big supporter of Illinois and anything they’re doing," Lieb said.
It's not that Lieb was particularly waiting for Illinois, or a school like Illinois, to enter the fold. But things worked out perfectly following his senior year, when he averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. He said he had really been talking to Illinois for about a week; and in a matter of three days he got an offer, did a Zoom and committed.
“They were all great options," he said of the other schools involved in his recruitment. "I don’t think I could have gone wrong with any. I figured if I wanted a school like Illinois, I could always picture myself playing at this level. Who knew it would actually be this school?
“Once Illinois came in, I knew I was going to go (Class of 2020). I was so happy with them and I knew they were the right fit."
The coaching staff, including strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher were on Wednesday's Zoom call and Lieb said that Fletcher was impressive in his portion of the meeting. Lieb said he ended his high school season between 200-205 pounds and is now up to about 214 pounds. He wants to continue to add strength, even before he arrives in Champaign, which he estimates will be in the middle of July.
Fletcher can certainly help in that regard.
“I’ve seen what he’s been able to do with some of the other bigs in the program and that was absolutely really intriguing to me," Lieb said. "That made the decision even easier knowing that I’m going to be with a world-class guy and working with him everyday and putting on strength, which will be huge for me."
Illinois could have has many as two more scholarships open depending on if Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn remain in the NBA Draft. Lieb doesn't know if he'll take a redshirt or not this season — much of that depends on how he plays early when he arrives on campus and likely on the status of Cockburn. But if it's a redshirt, he would be "100 percent on board."
“I think it would be beneficial for me in the long run, having that extra year with Coach Fletch, putting on weight and putting on strength that will translate to a lot of different areas," Lieb said. "I think it would be invaluable to go against someone like Kofi everyday, an NBA player, getting reps against him. It will prepare me for what I eventually want to be able to do."
Less than two months ago, Lieb was preparing for prep school and to see what his college options looked like after that year. Everything happened quickly with daily phone calls with coaches, sending film and weighing his options. It ended with him verbally committing to his in-state school for a program he's watched his entire life.
“I had to be patient through the whole process and to see it finally kind of pay off, it feels like it’s all going my way at this point," Lieb said. "I’m just really excited for what’s to come."
