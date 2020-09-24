Watch now: Chase Brown part of a 'deep room' of Illinois running backs

“I think he can do it all as a running back: He can run in between the tackles, he can make you miss in the open field, he can catch the football," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said in August before the season was originally postponed. "I probably have a little bit of a better evaluation of him that what you would normally have because he was going against the No. 1 defense just about all of last year. If you ask any of those guys, they would be giving you some of the same opinions I am about what he can do."

Brown rushed for 352 yards on 71 carries to go with 10 receptions for 75 yards while playing in all 13 games as a true freshman at Western Michigan in 2018. He transferred to Illinois prior to last season and gained immediate eligibility ahead of an Oct. 12 game against Michigan after previously having his waiver denied. Brown, a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, played in four games to maintain his redshirt and had three carries.

Adjusting to only playing in four games last season after playing in every possible game a year before was a challenge, but helpful.