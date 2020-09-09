Watch now: From Division III to the Big Ten, the path of Austin Hutcherson is unique, but also just beginning

“When I got to DIII, I was actually more nervous about stepping into that team than stepping into this team," Hutcherson said. "I think it was all mindset. No matter where you go, basketball is basketball. I think the DIII label makes people think it’s not good basketball but there are a lot of guys in DIII who could play DI, not necessarily at this high of a level, but I think there are a lot of guys who could play DI somewhere.

"Stepping into that team, I was actually more nervous and kind of had to convince myself more that this was the right thing to do."

Two years after leading a Division III conference in scoring and taking a leap to Division I, Hutcherson is ready to contribute. But he's hardly an under-the-radar player, even without Division I production. He's been likened to former Michigan guard Duncan Robinson, who is a starter for the Miami Heat, which recently advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. Robinson played at Division III Williams college before playing at Michigan. Robinson and Hutcherson are friends, Hutcherson said, and both grew up on the east coast.

There's no pressure in being compared to an NBA player, after all, the league is the goal — eventually.