Watch now: Healthy again, Illinois running back Mike Epstein bracing for season

“I think Mike is different," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said in August. "He’s different when he’s healthy. He makes us different. He makes us complete. He’s that back who, in my opinion, can run between the tackles, he can get outside, he’s strong, physical, he can pass protect, he’s really good with the ball in his hands and route receiving. Mike’s a complete back. I think we’re a better football team when Mike Epstein is healthy."

Epstein spent the offseason training with New York Jets running back Frank Gore, the 37-year-old who has had his own injuries — two ACL injuries, as Epstein noted — and is the No. 3 all-time leading rusher in the NFL.

The two still talk and Epstein said Gore sends workouts from time to time for him to focus on.

"I learned a lot from him," Epstein said. "His mentality and approach to work is second to none. I’ve never seen someone work as hard as him and at the age he’s at, it’s truly just defying all the odds. Mentally, there are some things we can’t control when it comes to the game. It’s all about how you come back and respond to it.