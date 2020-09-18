Watch now: How golf has infiltrated the Illinois football team with a scouting report from James McCourt

CHAMPAIGN — Golf has always been a part of James McCourt's life. He grew up in Ireland, where it's quite a popular sport, and moved to golf-happy Florida before high school.
When he came to Champaign in 2016 as a freshman kicker for the Illinois football team, he found some teammates who also liked to hit the links. Former punter David Reisner and former kicker Chase McLaughlin welcomed McCourt into the golf group — apparently it's a pretty popular sport for kickers and punters to keep their mental game sharp without booting a football across the field.
When they graduated, McCourt was on the recruiting trail to find new golfers to join him. In a normal summer, he'd have to text teammates to find someone to go get a round in with him.
This summer was completely different. Players were sending him texts to go out on the course. Suddenly he had quite an entourage that wasn't lacking in stature.
Imagine the sheer sight in the tee box at the Orange and Blue Golf Course in Savoy of Brandon Peters, Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer Jr., McCourt, Blake Hayes, Blake Jeresaty, Jake Hansen and Isaac Darkangelo cramming into a tee box.
McCourt, the shortest of the bunch at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, said he looked the most like a golfer out of the group. He's also the best, though he added that Darkangelo, a freshman linebacker, and backup quarterback Matt Robinson, will give him a run for his money. Some players have a steeper learning curve than others, giving McCourt — who recorded his first hole in one this summer with Hayes and Peters as witnesses — a leg up
Big day for the lad https://t.co/YREYVnMkfJ— James McCourt (@McCourtJ_38) July 11, 2020
"It’s kind of funny because all those guys are super athletic, super strong," McCourt said. "They always beat me when it comes to the athletic side of things but when I get on the golf course I get to one-up them — something that’s not all that common to do for me. It was pretty humbling for them to see them not succeed at something right away like they’re probably used to."
The uptick in interest came after courses in Illinois re-opened on May 1 after being shut down for a majority of the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. With other sports and activities shut down or drastically slowed, the interest in golf has skyrocketed. According to a report from Golf Datatech's, rounds were up 20 percent nationally in July of 2020 over the 2019 total and 14 percent in June. That 14 percent in June equates to between 7-8 million more rounds.
“Golf is something that a lot of people went to and a lot of people picked up because it was still available for people to do," McCourt said. "People wanted to get outside, wanted to get going, and feel kind of active, people wanted a challenge and golf will bring all of that to you. ... It brought us closer but we can bring competition into it. It’s been a lot of fun."
Palczewski, the four-year starting right tackle who stands at 6-6, 310 pounds, doesn't try to be something he's not on the course. Is he a dream candidate to have in a four-person group? Probably not. He just started playing this summer and hit the ranges four times a week with some nine-hole rounds mixed in during the week. He's got a slicing problem on his drives, by his own admission.
His own scouting report?
“Terrible," Palczewski said. "Absolutely terrible.”
Leave it to McCourt to provide a scouting report for the team.
“Palcho, he got his golf clubs off Facebook Marketplace and they’re definitely three inches too short for him, at least," McCourt said. "He’s hunched over with mini golf clubs which probably doesn’t help.
"Doug Kramer plays a mean slice. Jake Hansen loves to blade the ball over the green. Brandon Peters can’t really keep it in the fairway.
Later, McCourt pointed out Darkangelo's game, though the putting could use some work, and how good Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty was before season-ending shoulder surgery.
“I’m talking a big game," McCourt said. "The good thing about it is they’re all going out there to have fun with it. It’s funny because they’re all going to have fun but they also all want to beat each other."
Hansen said he didn't do much golfing before this summer but intends to play on long after the pandemic and after his time in Champaign. McCourt's the clear top golfer on the team, Hansen said, and though he's never shared the course with Robinson — rumor has it he's a steady No. 2. Third-best is a toss up, Hansen said, though he probably won't be putting himself in that conversation.
"I was pretty bad at the beginning of the summer," Hansen said. "I’m still pretty bad but it’s much better than how we started."
More than anything, golf turned into something to do to break the days inside an apartment or the social media rumors that ran rampant before the Big Ten announced it was going to play fall football after all, following a postponement in August.
“It was awesome," Palczewski said. "Obviously it was tough because you can’t go out and you can’t do much but we can do it with two or three other guys, be outside and to get out from our rooms. If we’re in quarantine, sitting in our beds in our rooms for 12 hours a day, you’re going to go crazy. Obviously it was fun, but it helped with the mental state as well."
Said McCourt: “It was nice seeing a bunch of the guys be into something that I enjoy. It’s funny to see them not succeed at something right away. All those guys are super competitive so they want to get better at it. They’re always trying to go to the range. It’s a lot of fun. We have a really good time out there."
