Watch now: Illinois football team opens unique training camp amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski took his seat in front of a computer screen, socially distanced from a media group that usually surrounds players and coaches on the campus recreations field at Illinois football training camp.
"This is weird," Palczewski said as he sat in a chair and looked into the monitor.
That seems to be the theme of sports in 2020: Weird, unique, riddled with challenges and puzzles in finding the safest way to play sports amid a global pandemic.
Illinois football opened training camp on Thursday with the season-opener at home against Ohio State just four weeks away. No fans, no media, and players warmed up at a distance and didn't wear pads — a standard for the first few days of camp — and also didn't high five or hug. Coaches wore masks and players had face shields on their helmets. They're tested every day, seven days of saliva tests which the University of Illinois is handling and two nasal swab tests in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference.
“We feel like Champaign is about as safe a place as you can be right now, being an athlete at the University of Illinois," Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith said during a Zoom call following practice. "Our COVID protocol is about as good as you get. (Associate athletic director for sports medicine) Randy Ballard, (associate director of sports medicine and head football athletic trainer) Jeremy Busch and the rest of our medical staff and our doctors have done a super job.
“Our players will be tested daily. Not many can say that. As far as knowing what’s going on with each one of our athletes, we’ll have about as good a test to know that before we get on the football field as anyone. No system is fool-proof. It’s still about compliance a little bit for us and our players."
Palczewski, a senior offensive tackle, senior linebacker Jake Hansen and Smith understand the severity of the pandemic, but believe in the systems in place for the safety of student-athletes and the coaches. Palczewski said his mother is a nurse who works on the Intensive Care Unit floor and works with COVID-19 patients. When he showed her the plan, she was comfortable, he said.
“She’s seen very young people, in their 30s," Palczewski said. "Obviously we’re very healthy dudes; we’re college Division I athletes. It’s how serious this can be. Maybe it might not affect us but maybe if we transmit it to one of these coaches or a pedestrian or someone, eventually it can reach someone who has immune deficiency. Being serious with it, always wearing a mask and being smart."
Ultimately, the Illinois football team is in a quasi-bubble right now before students return to campus, where they will be tested twice a week. There's a level of compliance from the players that needs to be in place to make this work and the Big Ten has put plenty of flexibility into its schedule should a postponement need to occur. There's still a bit of fragility about the season, knowing it can break at any time — even before it starts.
“We’re trying to preach every single day," Palczewski, a team captain, said of emphasizing responsibility outside of the football facilities. "Obviously at the end of the day, it’s their lives but telling them if one guy messes up, there’s a chance at least 30 days have to quarantine, especially with CDC guidelines where it takes as much as one single contact to get you out. We’re telling everyone to be smart. Don’t go out, don’t see the girl, just take care of business."
Earlier this week, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that 23 student-athletes out of 164 on campus had tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began on July 30. More than 1,200 tests have been done, the DIA announced with 12 of those positive tests coming upon arrival on campus. As of Monday, three cases remained active and four of the athletes showed remote symptoms. The DIA said that football players made up more than 75% of the positive tests. Out of the 420 tests done on staff members, two were positive.
When asked if he had reservations about the season, which has already seen big-time Big Ten athletes like Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Hasnen said firmly and succinctly: "None. No."
In fact, he echoed Smith's feeling about the safety in Champaign-Urbana while recognizing the importance of taking proper measures.
“I think everyone, for the most part, is doing a good job of taking care of their business," Hasnen said. "I think we’re more safe here than we are at home, to be honest, because I’m not around another group of people that’s going to be tested every single day like we are. We’re getting tested every day. That’s safer than me being home around my family when they’re not being tested every day. I feel plenty safe and I know a lot of guys are doing the right things and staying inside. It comes down to everyone thinking of other people instead of themselves, that’s really going to be who it’s going to affect."
Smith said the team will do everything virtually when not on the practice fields. Meetings will be held through video conferences as will film review. Eventually, he knows the team is going to have to get closer and will have to tackle and have physical contact. There are measures in place, he said, but it comes down to compliance and discipline away from the team.
University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman, in a Zoom meeting following Smith's, said there will be a great deal of personal accountability and self-policing in making this work.
Right now, Whitman said, players wouldn't be punished, for example, for visiting a campus bar.
"I think it will be punishment enough standing in front of your teammates knowing that six or eight of them have to go into a hotel room for 14 days because you just had contact with them after they went out and did something that we knew creates a greater risk of transmitting the virus," Whitman said.
Smith leans more towards the "glass half-full" side of life but recognizes the landscape around him and how tenuous life remains. But he has a schedule in front of him, and for now that's good enough.
"To me, it’s just about focusing in on what we’re doing right now and I feel good about all of that," Smith said. "At the same time, I don’t have my head in the sand. I realize that first off, there’s no given that college football for sure will be played, but right now what they’ve told us is we can start practice and that’s what we’re doing. Until somebody tells us any different, that’s what we’re going to do.
"We have a schedule now. We’re doing everything to lead up to that game. That’s enough for me to get up each morning and attack that day. Our football team is taking that approach: One day at a time. Today, you can put a plus by the University of Illinois."
