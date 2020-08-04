Watch now: Illinois men's basketball team has depth, talent and versatility

Combine that with the returns of Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams for their senior seasons, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili for his junior season, and Illinois has some firepower. Underwood praised guard Austin Hutcherson and forward Jacob Grandison this offseason after both sat out and improved their bodies while learning the system last season, per NCAA transfer rules. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has a Big Ten-ready body but was injured most of last season, and Jermaine Hamlin, who spent last season battling with Cockburn in practice, are also part of the roster.

Speculation on the starting five is running rampant on social media, but Underwood hasn't spent much time thinking about all of those options in the last month. That kind of thinking can being to ramp up now that he knows what the roster will look like.

He knows he wants to play faster and that the team will shoot better, but there's plenty of time to get into all of that.

"Ayo’s now 2-3 years into this in the weight room and stronger, and he gets to do that against his peers and that becomes a huge factor," Underwood said. "Now you see Trent, you see Da’Monte now as seniors and both of them for the most part as four-year starters. Now Giorgi is a junior and Kofi is no longer a freshman. It kind of reminds me of an old-school team and I’m excited for our fans.