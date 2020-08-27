Watch now: Illinois sophomore Kofi Cockburn: “The biggest thing right now is empathy"

CHAMPAIGN — In black letters on a white t-shirt, the phrase "MORE THAN AN ATHLETE" sprawled across Kofi Cockburn's chest.
His t-shirt choice seemed every bit intentional for his media session conducted via Zoom on Thursday morning, his first since prior to what was supposed to be the Big Ten Tournament in March and his first since announcing his return to Illinois earlier this month.
The media availability also came one day after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of the first round of the NBA's Eastern Conference Playoffs in response to Jacob Blake Jr. being shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The boycott extended into Thursday and spread to the WNBA, MLB, Major League Soccer, tennis, the NFL and led several college football programs to postpone practices Thursday morning.
Social justice has been at the forefront of discussions since George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May. Many teams, including the Illinois men's basketball team, have gone in-depth on conversations surrounding race in America.
When will we decide, collectively, that we’ve had enough? Enough pain? Enough anger? Enough injustice? I’m proud to see sports and athletes taking advantage of our platform and acting as leaders for social change. It starts with each one of us making a decision. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/JKgS6tOWCp— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) August 27, 2020
“The biggest thing right now is empathy, man," Cockburn said. "They basically say, this is the excuse, ‘I’ve never been through it. I don’t know what it feels like.’ You can always put yourself in somebody else’s shoes. I do it a lot. I see the homeless people and I basically tell myself, ‘What would I want somebody to do if I was homeless?’ Empathy is a really big thing. We can use that as a tool for everybody. Everybody could empathize and put themselves in somebody else’s shoes and understand how that person feels.
"If somebody decides to say they can’t do that, I think it’s really ignorant because I feel like everybody is capable of doing that. Just empathizing and try to feel what other people feel. Everybody knows what’s right and wrong. I think we all can agree that racism is a nasty thing, so why doesn’t everybody else feel the same way? Just putting yourself in somebody else’s shoes."
Athletes around the country, including at the University of Illinois, are using their platform to speak out against systemic racism and for social justices. As of Thursday morning, Cockburn had 55.5 thousand followers on Instagram and 10,988 on Twitter. Through those platforms, he said, he's able to reach a large audience.
People, particularly younger athletes and fans, look to him, and he relishes the opportunity to use his platform. Though everyone has a voice, he said, not everyone has a platform to allow that voice to reach tens of thousands of people.
“I try to use my voice on Instagram, on Twitter as much as I can but I feel like people are hurting," Cockburn said. "Put yourself in their shoes. What if that was happening to you or your family member? You’d want to speak out against it. I feel like it’s really big what people are doing right now, putting this out there and trying to get justice and trying to get their voice out there."
Cockburn came to the United States from Jamaica in 2015 and had a different experience with race. He described the country as "joyful" and said people come together to fix situations. Conversations, he said, are different. Cockburn has an outgoing personality, which he said he had to temper when he arrived in the United States and learn the most effective way to communicate with people.
"Back home growing up, racism wasn’t even in the picture," he said. "I come here now and there are words you can’t even say to a different race and stuff like that. Back in Jamaica, everybody is happy and everybody loves each other. Coming here and witnessing all these things first hand, it was really a game changer for me because I had to look at it from a different perspective. ... I just came here and saw, especially the Black male, how they’re treated in America. There’s a bunch of stuff going on."
Three separate times during his media session, Cockburn emphasized empathy. He said the team-wide conversations in recent months have been helpful in hearing everybody's experience on a culturally diverse team.
"I think that’s really big that (Illinois head) Coach (Brad) Underwood does that with us because we get to share opinions and we get to understand each other better. We have somebody like Andre (Curbelo), someone like me from Jamaica, someone like Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) from Georgia, we have a totally different understanding of what’s going on.
"Just to listen to these guys who have been through it, who have experienced it is really big so we can get another understanding and look at it from a different perspective, empathize and put ourselves in each other’s shoes. It’s really big we get to communicate on that."
