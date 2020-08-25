Watch now: Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower receives NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility — whenever the season happens

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' football training camp included just five practices before the Big Ten Conference postponed fall sports.
In those five practices, which spanned six days, wide receiver Brian Hightower prepared like he was going to play in the rescheduled Sept. 3 season opener at home against Ohio State.
The reason that was in question was because Hightower, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver, transferred to Illinois from the University of Miami in the offseason and needed the NCAA to grant a waiver for immediate eligibility in order to play this season. On Monday, with the season postponed to the winter or spring, at best, Hightower reported he received the waiver and will play as soon as Illinois can take the field.
In a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, Hightower declined to elaborate on why he left Miami or why he thinks he received the waiver, instead looking forward to playing football whenever the Big Ten gets back on the field.
“Even though there’s no season right now, it feels good to know that I would have been playing," Hightower said. "I’m still grateful even though there’s no season. I’m going to keep working and keep preparing to play in the spring or winter or whatever."
Hightower spent his first two collegiate years at Miami, where he played in 18 games and had 12 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Last week, the NCAA announced that this season will not count against any player's eligibility after some conferences postponed their seasons because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means Hightower can play whenever the season starts — and some reports have indicated January is a possibility — and still have two years (2021 and 2022) remaining in Champaign.
I was in shock, I was excited," he said. "It feels good to know I was going to play. If there’s a season coming up, that I will be ready to play and I’ll be out there. That feels good."
He was a consensus four-star player out of IMG Academy, where he had 35 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He played his final two high school seasons at IMG Academy after a breakout sophomore year at Calabasas (Calif.) High School, where he had 71 receptions for 1,344 yards and 14 touchdowns. His high school career gave him plenty of college options, including Alabama, Clemson, and USC before he chose Miami.
“I just want to show people that I’m just as good as I’ve been before, nothing has changed," Hightower said. "I ran into a few bumps in the road, but that doesn’t slow me down; that I have the talent that I know I have. Just prove everyone wrong that ever doubted me, just proving myself right and knowing I’m able to do what I can do."
Hightower wasn't entirely sure if a waiver was likely when he announced his intent to transfer to Miami, he was just making a decision tat fit him. He landed on Illinois, a team that has brought in any number of transfers and has hit on most of them while providing an opportunity to showcase skills. Fellow wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe comes to mind and Hightower used to work out at USC when he was in high school and ran into Imatorbhebhe here and there. Now they're paired together in Champaign after beginning their college careers elsewhere.
Illinois tight end Luke Ford was denied a waiver for immediate eligibility last season after transferring from Georgia, and Chase Brown received a waiver a few weeks into the season after transferring from Western Michigan. The NCAA hasn't been particularly transparent — an argument could be made for the NCAA also lacking consistency — in the waiver process. Hightower just had to bide his time and wait.
“It’s a long process," he said. "It was really just a patient process. I had to sit and wait but still approach everything as if it was going to be received."
Though it's not entirely clear when Illinois — and the rest of the Big Ten and Pac-12 — will return to a game on a field, it is clear that Hightower will be there when it happens and the Illini certainly need him. He describes himself as an all-round receiver and could certainly make a big impact immediately. Illinois returns Imatorbhebhe, the team's leading receiver, and sophomore Casey Washington could inherit a bigger role on the outside after it was announced that Ricky Smalling wouldn't be with the program for his senior season.
Hightower is another candidate to line up outside and give incumbent quarterback Brandon Peters another option. A few months ago, Hightower wasn't sure where he'd land after entering the transfer portal and has found a home in Champaign.
“Seeing what they were building, seeing the big games that they did win last year, I wanted to be a part of that; bringing something bigger back here," he said. "It’s been a while."
