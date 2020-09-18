Watch now: Wagner: Welcome to my 5.2 mile walk with Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood

"You want to have some pep and life for them. … I haven’t felt this good in six or seven years. It’s all kind of been a great culmination to COVID and getting back to the start of basketball season."

This wasn't time with Brad Underwood, the Big Ten basketball coach who just got off of a conference call with other coaches in the league as they tried to figure out the next path forward for the upcoming season. This was Brad Underwood the father who has spent more time at home with his family in the shutdown than maybe ever in his life. Family dinners and walks with his wife and kids were a staple. A few days before this particular walk, he just moved Ashley to Miami (Ohio) for school. That was tough.

Back to the walk.

He uses these hours to catch up on podcasts, anything from sports to Joe Rogan. He takes recruiting calls and jumps on Zoom interviews. Of course, the first few interviews he had to explain why he was outside surrounded by corn or why the traffic of Windsor Road was humming along in the background.

When the weather changes and the schedule picks up, he'll have to find a new routine. That will happen. He feels guilty when he doesn't get his walk in or eats something he knows he shouldn't.

Anyway, here's Windsor Road.