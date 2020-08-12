What could a spring football season look like for the University of Illinois?

Illinois junior safety Sydney Brown said he usually operates on the optimistic side but struggles to grasp the reality of a spring season because of the NFL Draft and also wonders about playing two seasons so closely together.

“I struggle to see — I’m an optimistic guy — I want to have a spring season but I struggle to see us having a spring season, honestly, just with the NFL Draft being around then," Brown said. "Stuff like that is not going to change, honestly. From the looks of it right now to be honest with you, I don’t see us playing until next fall.

“I’m keeping a positive mindset. I want that spring season; it’s just hard to see it right now, you know? To just flip the season over to the spring and do it like that? It just doesn’t seem right just because of everything that takes place in the spring. I struggle to see that a little bit."

Though it's an uncharted path, Whitman and Smith sounded optimistic that the Big Ten could make a spring season a possibility. Whitman said there is a working group that meets daily to study the plausibility of a spring season.