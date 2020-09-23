Illinois High School Association expands golf, cross country postseasons to include sectionals

Though the regional sites haven't been announced yet, St. Teresa athletic director and cross country coach Todd Vohalnd welcomed the news.

“I’m thrilled that they’re adding another round; great for them," Vohland said. "It gives the kid another chance to compete against some of the better runners in the area. I still have to see how it shakes out. ... Overall, I’m excited that they’ve added another round but nobody knows where we're going — and that’s not a complaint — but until we see that, we'll see what the effect is. We're going to plan on running the regional and hopefully we get another week. It's exciting we could get another week."

In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals in each regional will advance to sectional play. Cross country will advance five teams from each regional to sectionals, with no changes in the individual qualifier field.

Richter has an incredibly talented Sullivan golf team that could make a deep run as long as the postseason lasts.

“We’re really excited and relieved to at least have a sectional that it kind of gives us hope to keep playing and show these guys that they can compete at a high level," Richter said. "We’re really glad and excited, for sure."