Impact of Title IX pioneering women still felt today in Central Illinois

Before 1972, few opportunities were given to female athletes.

Women were not offered athletic scholarships and there were no women's championships. Funding also was an issue, and facilities, equipment and the overall experience for females was far less than their male counterparts.

According to the NCAA, 30,000 women were competing in NCAA athletics compared to 170,000 men participating the same year.

All that started to change in 1972 when a watershed law was passed with the intent to level the playing field. That law, called “Title IX,” has changed the landscape of athletics in America.

On June 23, 1972, a federal civil rights law called Title IX was signed into law in the United States by President Richard M. Nixon, stating: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Those 38 words helped create gender equality in sport in America. Before Title IX, women were not nearly as supported as male athletes — there were few organized sporting events for women at the high school and collegiate levels. But after, no longer were women excluded from programs or denied the benefits for the athletic programs “on the basis of sex.”

Title IX applies to any school, local or state educational agency, and any institution that gets federal financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Education must comply with Title IX. This encompasses about 17,600 local school districts and 5,000 postsecondary institutions, charter schools, for-profit schools, libraries and museums, according to the Office of Civil Rights.

According to the law, scholarships must be given to male and female athletes proportional to their participation, they must work to expand the "underrepresented sex" and treat all genders equally.

Title IX challenged the long-standing notion that sports belonged to men. And its effects were felt both in the short term and over the half-century that has followed. The impact of Title IX on women’s ability to play sports has been enormous. It made it possible for women to play interscholastic, collegiate and professional sports.

Title IX pioneer

At the University of Illinois, Dr. Karol Kahrs was a huge advocate for women’s sports and Title IX.

Kahrs is credited with leading Illinois’ efforts to incorporate women's athletics into the varsity sports program. Before her death in 2021, she set the ground work for what today is a strong women’s athletic program at Illinois.

Kahrs began her career at Illinois in 1966 as an instructor in the College of Physical Education and spent many years coaching women’s sports.

In 1974, she moved to the UI Athletics Department to develop the University’s women’s intercollegiate athletics program as Title IX helped lead to changes in women’s sports nationally.

At Illinois, Dr. Kahrs was promoted to associate athletics director and senior woman administrator. She served as the first chairperson of the Big Ten Women’s Athletic Administrators from 1974-76, and was a member of the committee that submitted the initial proposal to add women’s athletics to the conference in 1981.

She was instrumental in leading the way for women's sports to be integrated into the Big Ten Conference for the 1981-82 school year.

The University of Illinois now sponsors 11 women's varsity sports teams comprised of 220 female student-athletes on varsity rosters for the 2021-22 school year, according to Illinois Athletics.

The first year of competition for women's varsity sports on the UI campus came during the 1974-75 season with volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, golf and tennis. Cross country started in the fall of 1978, soccer began in 1997 and softball started in the spring of 2001. Seventeen women have been inducted into the UI Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kahrs was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 after serving the university for 36 years, including 30 years in the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Behind the scenes

Dr. Gail Richard is a respected member of the Eastern Illinois University campus. As an administrator and faculty athletic representative from 1994-2011, Richard helped represent the athletic department on a campus, regional and national level.

For her efforts in that role, Richard was the inaugural winner of the Ohio Valley Conference Thurston Banks Award for Distinguished Academic Service in 2013.

According to the Eastern Illinois University Athletic Department, Richard helped EIU go through the NCAA certification process and also make the move from the Mid-Continent Conference to the Ohio Valley Conference.

She served on the NCAA Division I Management Council (2004-08), the EIU academic integrity subcommittee for NCAA certification, the EIU presidential task force on athletics and was actively involved with the EIU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

As a faculty member, Richard assisted the EIU sports information department for parts of four decades as a game basketball statistician and football radio broadcast crew member.

Richard was one of five new members to be inducted into Eastern Illinois’ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

On June 1, Richard was among 13 pioneers from OVC institutions honored at a luncheon as part of the conference’s year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The Ohio Valley Conference established women's championships in the sports of basketball, tennis and track in 1977 with cross country and volleyball added over the next four years.

Those sports were initially governed by the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW), but the overall strength of women's programs in the league was demonstrated by the automatic bids the OVC instantly received when the NCAA became the governing body in 1982.

The conference added women's golf and softball in 1994, women's soccer in 1998 and recently added beach volleyball in 2020.

Women’s athletics were forever changed and remain strong thanks to Title IX pioneers like Illinois’ Karol Kahrs and Eastern Illinois’ Gail Richard, who among many others helped level the playing field for women athletes.

In the five decades since Title IX's passage, female participation at the high school level has grown by 1,057 percent and by 614 percent at the college level.

Now it will be up to new women’s coaches and administrators to carry the torch and help grow women’s athletics, as well as making sure no ground is lost in the next 50 years.

