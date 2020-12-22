Kindred: Can we get to ‘merry’ in a COVID Christmas? We have to try

Yet, as with most things in 2020, there have been adjustments. Most notable is a tub on the front porch. It exists because of COVID-19 and our reluctance to shop in potentially crowded stores. That’s not an indictment of those who do, merely a personal choice.

Why the tub? Nearly all of our shopping has been done online. It has meant multiple deliveries and long hours for those who bring packages. In appreciation of their efforts, my wife converted a summer flower container into a COVID Christmas “treat” tub.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside are bottles of water and soda, along with small bags of chips. On the outside, it reads: “To all of those who make a delivery here: All day you’re busy with deadlines to meet, so please pick out a much deserved treat. A sincere thank you for all that you do and have a great day from us to you!”

It may not make delivery folks “merry,” but hopefully brightens their day in a strange and challenging holiday season. When a package arrives and a bag of chips and/or a drink is missing, it seems a tiny bit of cheer has been spread.