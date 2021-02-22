Kindred: LeRoy, Tolono mourn loss of Jordan Reinhart, who was ‘whoever and whatever you needed him to be’

A couple of weeks ago, on a cold, windy, snowy day, a bundled-up Reinhart walked inside the building at Tolono Unity. Hamilton asked what he was doing.

“He said, ‘I have to get that soccer scoreboard fixed,’” Hamilton said.

Seems the soccer team had a workout on the field a few days earlier and experienced issues with the scoreboard.

“I said, ‘Jordan, we don’t play for another month. It’s going to warm up,’” Hamilton said. “He said, ‘Nah, I have to get this done. I’m just in here to warm up a little bit.’

“It’s a blizzard outside and he’s fixing a soccer scoreboard because it had to get done today.”

Hamilton speculated Reinhart had the welfare of the folks at Tolono Unity in mind the day he died. His accident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

“He probably was coming in a little extra early for snow removal,” Hamilton said. “Knowing him, he wanted to be here in case we needed him.”

Reinhart’s wife, Ana, is a math teacher at LeRoy and also a former Tolono Unity athlete. They bought a house in LeRoy which they shared with their children, Adeline, Riley and Rowan.