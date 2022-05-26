Lake Land softball eliminated from national tournament

YUMA, Ariz. — The Lake Land softball team lost twice on Wednesday and was eliminated from the NJCAA Division I Championship.

After notching a thrilling come-from-behind win on Tuesday to advance, Lake Land lost 3-0 to Odessa in the second round, then 5-1 to Wallace State-Hanceville in an elimination game on Wednesday.

Lake Land finished the season 56-12.

Against Odessa, ace Claire Maulding pitched well for Lake Land, cut couldn't match Aydenne Brown, who allowed just one hit — a third-inning single by Deanna Reed, who was later caught stealing. Brown struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Facing elimination, Lake Land scored a run in the first inning against Wallace State but that's all the Lakers could manage.

Evan Richardson doubled to start the game, then Kaitlyn Scheitler had a base hit and Richardson came around to score on an error.

But Wallace State tied the game in the bottom of the first, took the lead in the second, and starting pitcher Josie Thompson did the rest, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

