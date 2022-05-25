Watch now: Lake Land softball makes dramatic seventh-inning comeback to advance at nationals

YUMA, Ariz. — The Lake Land softball team came to bat in the top of the seventh inning following a devastating bottom of the sixth that saw the Lakers' one-run lead turn into a three-run deficit.

But Lake Land answered with some devastation of its own.

The Lakers (56-11) advanced to the second round of the NJCAA Softball Division I Championship by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh and holding Seminole State scoreless in the bottom of the inning to win 8-7.

Lake Land will play Odessa at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.

Trailing 7-4 entering the seventh, the inning had a promising start for Lake Land with a walk to Casey-Westfield graduate Eva Richardson, a single by Ashlyn Hicks and an RBI single by Kaitlyn Scheitler. But the next two batters made outs, leaving it up to Mattoon grad Jordan Sapp to keep the game alive. Sapp ripped a double to left, scoring Hicks and Scheitler to tie the game.

The next batter, Mackayla Denney, singled to score Sapp and give Lake Land the lead. It was the second time Lake Land had battled back — the Lakers fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the second but led 4-3 after the top of the fourth.

Tori Haug pitched all seven innings for Lake Land. After struggling in the sixth, she gave up a single to begin the seventh, but then coaxed a fly-out and a ground-out before striking out the final batter looking to end it.

Sapp had a huge game to lead Lake Land, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hicks was 2-for-4 and Klara Ceikova-Kolaci added a two-run double.

