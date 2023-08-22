SULLIVAN — The Sullivan Blue Dolphins swam their last two meets of Summer Long Course Season at the Capital City Classic in Springfield and at the Illinois Open in Champaign.
The team brought home a second place finish out of 15 total teams in Springfield, and a third place finish for men and sixth place finish for women out of 15 teams while competing in Champaign.
At the end of the Long Course Season, the team had a total of 15 swimmers make the 2023 Summer Championship team. Fourteen of the fifteen swimmers competed at the Summer Regional Championship Meet in Moline, where they brought home a fourth place finish out of 20 teams. Senior Ethan Schmohe, as well as Asher Hendry and Mack Pogue, continued on to compete at the state level in Westmont.