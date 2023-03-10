Pictured, from the left, are 2023 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation-bound wrestlers Remington Bryant, Gage Hughes and Olivia Rosine.
CHARLESTON — Three
Charleston Wrestling Club athletes advanced to the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Championships meet that is continuing through Saturday, March 11 at the BMO Center in Rockford.
Those three wrestlers are Remington Bryant, senior 215-pound class; Gage Hughes, senior 79-pound class; and Olivia Rosine, novice 215-pound class. Remington advanced last year to the IKWF state championships, where he fell short of placing.
Remington is the brother of two wrestling girls from Charleston High School. His sister, Maddi, was the first Charleston girl to make it to the new IHSA girls state wrestling championships, which debuted in 2022; and his sister, Alaynia, this year became the
first Charleston girl to place at the IHSA girls state championships.
Gage and Olivia both joined the Charleston Wrestling Club this year. All three youths also play in the Junior Football League together.
Photos: Friday at IHSA Girls Indivual State Wrestling
Normal West Sammy Lehr, 100 wrestles LaSalle's Kiely Domyancich on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Normal West's Angel Bateson, 105, wresltles DeKalb's Alex Gregorio-Perez on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
University's coaches watch Allison Kroesch wrestle against Round Lake's Ireland McCain on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
University's Allison Kroesch, 115,wrestles against Round Lake's Ireland McCain on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
LeRoy's Jaelyn Brumfield, 115, wrestles Hoffman's Emmylina O'Brien on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Olympia's Jordan Bicknell, 145, wrestles Batavia's Sydney Perry on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Charleston High School's Alaynia Bryant wrestles Waukegan's Noelani Rodriguez in a 125-pound match on Friday in the IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Bryant went on to finish sixth in the state.
Charleston's Alaynia Bryant, 125, wrestles Waukegan's Noelani Rodriguez on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Charleston's Mackensie Williams, 145, wrestles with Bekah Monciviaz on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Charleston's Mackensie Williams, 145, bumps fist with Bekah Monciviaz on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
El Paso-Gridley's Savannah Hamilton, 130, wrestles Bolingbrook's Katie Ramirez-Quintero on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Mt Zion's Sydney Cannon, 110, wrestles Rich Town's Courben Session on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Mt Zion's Sydney Cannon, 110, wrestles Rich Town's Courben Session on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
El Paso-Gridley's Valerie Hamilton, 145, wrestles Barrington's Kaia Fernandez on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
El Paso-Gridley's Valerie Hamilton, 145, wrestles Barrington's Kaia Fernandez on Friday during IHSA Girls State Wrestling at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
