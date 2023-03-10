CHARLESTON — Three Charleston Wrestling Club athletes advanced to the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Championships meet that is continuing through Saturday, March 11 at the BMO Center in Rockford.

Those three wrestlers are Remington Bryant, senior 215-pound class; Gage Hughes, senior 79-pound class; and Olivia Rosine, novice 215-pound class. Remington advanced last year to the IKWF state championships, where he fell short of placing.

Remington is the brother of two wrestling girls from Charleston High School. His sister, Maddi, was the first Charleston girl to make it to the new IHSA girls state wrestling championships, which debuted in 2022; and his sister, Alaynia, this year became the first Charleston girl to place at the IHSA girls state championships.

Gage and Olivia both joined the Charleston Wrestling Club this year. All three youths also play in the Junior Football League together.