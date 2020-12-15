Monahan: Pleasantly surprised and honored to be part of IBCA Hall of Fame

On Dec. 2, I received a letter from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. I really had no idea why they would be writing to me.
I opened it and started reading. It was a letter notifying me that I will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a member of the media.
I was very surprised and elated. The first thing that came to my mind was: Wow, I never thought I would be receiving a letter like this.
I am not a person who cares a lot about awards. This was always in the back of my head, but I never expected it. After all, there are people like Fred Kroner, Bob Fallstrom, Lou Engel, Emil Hesse, Dave Kane, Brian Nielsen and Bill Richardson who are among the 306 in the media category, which was started in 1971.
There are a lot of people to thank for helping me earn the award, which you have to be nominated for. Most of all, I want to thank the student-athletes and the many great coaches. Without them, my stories would not have been good.
Over the 31 years, I've covered an estimated 1,508 high school or junior high boys and girls basketball games, and traveled anywhere from Carbondale to Indianapolis (both Arcola and Martinsville both played there before an Indiana Pacers game), and from Springfield to Colfax.
I am honored to go in with Richardson, who was part of the class of 2020 that had its banquet postponed because of the pandemic. Richardson has worked for the Lawrenceville Daily Record and WAKO radio. I am also very honored to be in the same class as former Southern Illinoisan sportswriter and sports editor Les Winkeler, who started as an outdoors writer for the paper. He had been there nearly 31 years.
It also means a great deal to join the many in the IBCA Hall of Fame who are either from my hometown Arcola or had ties to Arcola, including my uncle, Jim Monahan, who was inducted as a player in 1978. Others from Arcola are: Bob Avery (1988 as a coach), Nancy Stiff (1997 as a coach), Craig Thornton (1993, friends of basketball), Dee Shonkwiler (2019 friends of basketball), Don Portugal (1991 player) and Terry Miller (1981 player).
The award means very much to me. I was extremely honored to be named the co-2019 Illinois Softball Coaches Association Sports Writer of the Year, but this award is the hall of fame and it means my writing was well respected by my peers.
I owe a great thanks to my editors over the years, who have helped me become the sports writer that I am today. This includes Roger Bonham, Joe Lenhart, Jean McDonald, Don Rankin, Chris Slack, Mike Trippiedi, Scott Lambert, Brian Nielsen and Justin Conn.
Mike Monahan was a longtime sportswriter for the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeMonahanRH.
