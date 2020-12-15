Monahan: Pleasantly surprised and honored to be part of IBCA Hall of Fame

Over the 31 years, I've covered an estimated 1,508 high school or junior high boys and girls basketball games, and traveled anywhere from Carbondale to Indianapolis (both Arcola and Martinsville both played there before an Indiana Pacers game), and from Springfield to Colfax.

I am honored to go in with Richardson, who was part of the class of 2020 that had its banquet postponed because of the pandemic. Richardson has worked for the Lawrenceville Daily Record and WAKO radio. I am also very honored to be in the same class as former Southern Illinoisan sportswriter and sports editor Les Winkeler, who started as an outdoors writer for the paper. He had been there nearly 31 years.

It also means a great deal to join the many in the IBCA Hall of Fame who are either from my hometown Arcola or had ties to Arcola, including my uncle, Jim Monahan, who was inducted as a player in 1978. Others from Arcola are: Bob Avery (1988 as a coach), Nancy Stiff (1997 as a coach), Craig Thornton (1993, friends of basketball), Dee Shonkwiler (2019 friends of basketball), Don Portugal (1991 player) and Terry Miller (1981 player).