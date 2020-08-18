‘Old school’ Cubs manager David Ross sides with the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. swinging away with a big lead

Cubs manager David Ross says he is rooted in the “old school” of baseball, but he doesn’t agree with all the unwritten rules.
He said he sided with the actions Monday of San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 21-year-old swung and hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with a seven-run lead over the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” Ross said Tuesday. “Especially when they’re one of the best players in the game.”
Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut appealed his three-game suspension after throwing at the Padres’ Manny Machado after Tatis’ slam, and Rangers manager Chris Woodward was suspended for Tuesday’s game after showing his displeasure after Tatis’ homer.
The unwritten rule in this case: Players should not have the green light to swing away on a 3-0 count with a substantial lead.
Ross said teams usually police themselves but said: “I want my best players swinging as often as possible, to be honest with you.”
Ross said there’s a long list of topics that could be debated.
“I’ve seen teams getting drummed and teams still shifting (fielders to one side) on players,” he said. “Is it bad? You’re going to take away half the field. Is it ‘bush league’ to bunt in that situation to get on?
“There’s a lot of thoughts on these things, and so you just got to kind of take it as how you feel. With a seven-run lead, I’m probably not even looking at my coach, telling the guys to take or not. I’m just letting the game play out at that point.”
