Applications being taken for Lake Mattoon waterfowl hunting drawing

MATTOON — Applications are being taken through Monday for the city's annual drawing on Aug. 3 to assign waterfowl hunting privileges at Lake Mattoon.

The city has 12 blind locations designed for waterfowl hunting at the lake. Applicants for these blinds must reside in Coles, Cumberland or Shelby counties and be at least 18 years old.

Waterfowl drawing applications forms are available by emailing a request to Parks@mattoonillinois.org. Applications can also be filled out at the city clerk's office at City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. Monday. The annual drawing to assign waterfowl hunting privileges will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Lake Mattoon Beach pavilion.