Below the Waterline: Good techniques can lead to success in late summer fishing

August through early September is traditionally some of the worst fish catching months of the year.
Matter of fact, it is feast-to-famine, then back to feast again as water begins to cool and days begin to shorten. It is transition time, and fish that have been off shore on creek channels and points begin moving off them and begin to follow bait that is bunched up and on the move.
Before now, these baitfish — shad and small glass minnows — have not been to the size that large gamefish like. Crawfish are also now at their peak and fish can't get enough of either. They love small bluegill, too, and if you watch the water now more than ever before the bluegill are up and just under the surface.
Our lakes are full of all and throw in a wayward frog or two and it's easy to see why artificial lures are not getting the job done as effectively. Why eat a small salad when you can have a steak?
As anglers, we all know just how tough this transition time can be, and with fish filling up, we have to be adaptable to their movements from now until nights start having temperatures in the 50s. With the lower temps, the baitfish begin to move to creek channels and backs of pockets and creeks, and we can pattern them more effectively.
A giant school of shad that are around 3 inches long becomes a strand of shad that we can see with our eyes and electronics, and gamefish become more predictable.
Fathom this: a full smorgasbord for miles of your favorite food and you don’t have to work much for a bite or two. That is what we all live for as fisher folks, and no better time to be chasing whatever fish you hunt than during this time. Crappie and bluegill are ripe for the picking, saugeye, walleye and white bass are feeding up and bass and other large gamefish can feel winter around the corner and they, too, are putting on the feedbag.
The best rule of thumb is to follow the food and know that shad will migrate to the creeks this time of year. The gamefish will follow them and any cover like brush, bushes, grass or big logs are ambush points they will stop on along the way. Flats and points, including secondary ones in creeks, are great locations for gamefish to set up for lunch, too.
Most gamefish are timely feeders and for the most part won’t go long distances chasing their prey. They are ambush artists and will attack a lone shad or crawfish over chasing down the herd. Many times they will bust a school of shad to get the fallout of those that are injured during it.
Edges are crucial this time of year in both cover and prey. Gamefish including bass and crappie move to the edge of a bush or point, will attack the edge of the school of bait and then return to an edge waiting for their next meal. Creek channel edges, ditches and humps with defined edges and great locations to start looking for your quarry and electronics are never more important than now.
You don’t have to have a million dollars’ worth of electronics gear to be effective in your fishing now. Water temperature, depth and what is between can be every bit as effective as picking out individual fish over rocks and brush as we do in the hot summer months. A shotgun approach is equally as effective and a rifle one during this time of year.
Remember the days are getting shorter and the light early and late has an impact on feeding patterns. I have a theory that fish feed much better during the day this time of year than any other due to food and light. I have logs I have kept over the years that prove that.
Great baits this time of year include lipless crankbaits, billed shallow divers, small swimbaits, and crawfish imitators for bass. Another great lure is a hair jig now. Minnows, worms and small baitfish imitators are the deal for bluegill, sauger/saugeye and crappie, and once your find them make mental notes of depth, temperature and location that can be mirrored all over the lake.
Right now is a great time to be on the water as the crowds are thinning and deer hunters are getting the bug to be in the woods.
Sam Leman EverBloom Trail
Mike Barton and Nick Scott won the Sam Leman Everbloom on Lake Evergreen with 4 fish weighing 13.33 pounds. Rick and Erik Hoepner were second with 5 fish weighing 12.80 pounds. Rob and Randy Hakes had big bass of 5.01 pounds.
Lexington Bass
Larry Russell and Jerry Martoglio won the Lexington Bass at Lake Bloomington with 8.61 pounds, including big bass of 4.84 pounds. Eric Sharrow and Greg McCollough were second with 6.94 pounds.
Jon Hodge Memorial Tournament
The Jon Hodge Memorial Tournament is Saturday, August 29, starting at 6 a.m. Boat check will begin at 4:45 a.m. Fifty percent of the entry fee of $200 will go to enhancements at the lake in Hodge's honor.
PHOTOS: Fish and feather expo
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!