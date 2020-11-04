Below the Waterline: Rise in outdoors' popularity causing innovations

The beauty of these niches is they are getting more anglers and boaters engaged and loving the outdoors. In Illinois, horsepower restrictions make both of these two types of boats plausible and more economically acceptable to most who are just sticking their respective toes in the outdoor waters. Kayakers love the pristine nature of less travelled waters, including small rivers and streams and smaller lakes.

The folks who love to refurb boats are learning a lot along the way, too. The finished product makes those that do them smile and their boats become part of their personality.

Locally we have a shop or two that have become cottage industries and are building unique small water boats that are off the charts. Nate Eckhold at Nate’s Custom Boats in East Peoria is one of those custom builders who has it dialed in. In a future article I will be highlighting his operation and what he does to make them better.

Other locations where you can learn more about these small water makeovers is TinyBoatNation.com, DeckedOutJonBoats.com and Tinboats.net. All have before and after pictures and are worth browsing for ideas. Parts and additions for your boats can be found there, too.