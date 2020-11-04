Below the Waterline: Rise in outdoors' popularity causing innovations

We are realizing the largest growth in outdoors activities, including fishing, in history — over 3 million new participants just this year.
Folks who never enjoyed the outdoors before have jumped on board, and outdoor companies' growth have been staggering — some over 250% growth — and those that were prepared with product are still selling everything.
Many of the companies who outsourced their manufacturing to China and other places abroad are bringing them back. They found their quality and delivery was impacted significantly by that move. But manufacturing is just part of the equation, as boat builders are seeing the same gains in sales with most at 50 to 100 orders backlogged. The same is true with campers and camping gear. That tells me that we are in this for the long haul. That is good news for the entire outdoor industry.
While watching the growth, I have noticed two new genres that have hit the outdoors in a big way this year — the increased number of kayaks and DIY builders who are taking older fishing boats and refurbing them. By doing so, they are taking something old and making it new and useable again.
The beauty of these niches is they are getting more anglers and boaters engaged and loving the outdoors. In Illinois, horsepower restrictions make both of these two types of boats plausible and more economically acceptable to most who are just sticking their respective toes in the outdoor waters. Kayakers love the pristine nature of less travelled waters, including small rivers and streams and smaller lakes.
The folks who love to refurb boats are learning a lot along the way, too. The finished product makes those that do them smile and their boats become part of their personality.
Locally we have a shop or two that have become cottage industries and are building unique small water boats that are off the charts. Nate Eckhold at Nate’s Custom Boats in East Peoria is one of those custom builders who has it dialed in. In a future article I will be highlighting his operation and what he does to make them better.
Other locations where you can learn more about these small water makeovers is TinyBoatNation.com, DeckedOutJonBoats.com and Tinboats.net. All have before and after pictures and are worth browsing for ideas. Parts and additions for your boats can be found there, too.
I love working on my boats, too, and other area anglers are seeing options they never before felt could be done. I am totally amazed at some of these boats and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to make a very special boat for your fishing.
Election thoughts
We are now past the election, and no matter what side you were on, attitudinally our lives are changed forever. We have found out more how the system works, and how we can control our own destiny and vote for people who are making a difference for outdoor interests.
No doubt we found out we need a place at the table, and if we engage we might just be able to make a difference. You might ask, “What does this have to do with fishing and the outdoors?" My answer is plenty. We have to make sure decision-makers know outdoors is a priority.
Outdoor people have to stand up for themselves. Get involved with folks like Friends of Everbloom, Audubon Society or other conservation and resource management groups and make sure your voice is heard. We can change the priority of what we enjoy and create more access and financial backing for them if we work together. Get involved!
1 Fall around Lake Decatur 48 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 1 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 2 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 3 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 4 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 5 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 6 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 7 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 8 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 9 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 10 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 11 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 12 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 13 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 14 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 15 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 16 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 17 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 18 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 19 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 20 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 21 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 22 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 23 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 24 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 25 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 26 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 27 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 28 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 29 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 30 10.23.20.JPEG
Fall around Lake Decatur 31 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 32 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 33 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 34 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 35 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 36 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 37 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 38 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 39 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 40 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 41 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 42 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 43 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 44 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 45 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 46 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 47 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 49 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 50 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 51 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 52 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 53 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 54 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 55 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 56 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 57 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 58 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 59 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 60 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 61 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 62 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 63 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 64 10.23.20.JPG
Fall around Lake Decatur 65 10.23.20.JPG
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!