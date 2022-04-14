Shadow: A look at the prehistoric crustaceans living in your backyard

I relented today and mowed my yard for the first time of this season. This heralding of the mowing season can be a joyful thing for some folks and a season of drudgery for others.

I guess I fall somewhere in the middle. I kind of enjoy mowing if I don’t have a half-dozen other tasks that are also pressing. That almost never happens, however. I seem to always have several things that need done soon and even more things that I actually want to do but realize that they should come after the priority items. Maybe I just don’t have my priorities straight!

Regardless, I soon discovered that all of this abundant rain has led to an even greater-than-normal infestation of crawdads. I have crawdad chimneys everywhere. The mower makes short work of them but the little critters can build them back very quickly.

I sometimes slip out quietly and shine a light down the hole in the chimney trying to catch sight of them. Most of the time they feel the vibrations in the ground as I approach and recede into the hole but not so deep that they are not visible. They have to be pretty cautious or my neighborhood raccoons will be having crawdads for supper.

The coons eat the crawdads, so what do the crawdads eat? Crawdads survive well on both living and/or deteriorated plant and animal remains, and probably serve some productive purpose in the overall scheme of things.

They are kind of the underground version of the possum. These are the sanitary engineers of the outdoor world. Crawdads have many differing names across the country, including crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, mudbugs and yabbies. They have been around for millions of years and will probably be around many more. However, they don’t deal well with polluted water, so our ecological habits may eventually be their shortcoming.

The other side of the crawdad is that it's also a very sought after item in the diet of many fish species. A full-grown crawdad of six inches long may be too large for some of the species, but largemouth bass and many others will scoop them up voraciously. The smaller species forage after the younger crawdads.

Crawfish tails are super bait for catfish as the odor is released into the water and will travel in the current to guide the catfish to the bait. When bass fishing, I usually use some of the spray-on crawfish scent by applying it to the trailer on my jigs, worms and spinnerbaits.

Much of this week was spent splitting and bundling wood for the upcoming camping season. I brought in two semi loads this week to add to the wood that I’ve cut from my own woods, so I should have plenty for everyone. If the rainfall will just moderate a bit, the campers will flourish.

Notice I didn’t say I wanted it to quit raining. We need some rainfall regularly to make the corn and beans produce well, but we have to get the seeds in the ground first.

Another current project was the addition of a couple of straw bale gardens. I haven’t tried that in the past, but the idea intrigued me so I’m now a straw bale gardener — with Rosalie’s guidance and help. Time will tell just how good of an idea this was. With guidance from the inevitable YouTube, it should work out OK.

I did take time to put several miles on both of my horses this week — not as many as I would have liked to, but some in between the rain and the wind storms.

They are beginning to shed their winter coats now and look pretty shaggy. I think the buckskin mare is going to turn into a nice rich color when she finally gets rid of all the shaggy, light-colored winter hair. The paint mare doesn’t get as heavy of a coat and sheds it more readily.

A good ride that creates considerable body heat spurs up the shedding process, so that’s a good excuse to ride regularly. Not only is it good for the horse, but it's good exercise for the riders also.

I’ve heard a couple of mushroom stories this week but have not found any myself. I think a few days of good sunshine and we would have them popping up everywhere. Whatever you’re preferred activities might be, get out and enjoy the great outdoors this next week.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

