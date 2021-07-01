Shadow: Always stay upwind from the horse apples

It was another busy week on the Shadow plantation with the fruit trees now burdened with apples, pears and peaches.

The plum tree seems to be barren this year. Don’t know what that’s all about, but it happens. Maybe it’s a year of rest, or maybe a late frost affected it more than the other trees?

Many of the fruit trees lost hundreds of their very small fruit a couple of weeks ago and I was concerned about the harvest. The loss may have been a blessing however, since the remaining fruit is much more than adequate.

It’s always a problem keeping the burdened limbs from breaking off from the excess weight. Anyway, if we can accomplish that, there should be a bumper crop. Now to keep the Japanese beetles and other insects from ruining the nice fruit.

There's been lots of rain recently, but the orchard is on a hillside, so that doesn’t pose a problem like it does for the field crops. So far, the terraces are holding on the field crops with a minimum of erosion problems.

With all the rain, I’ve been putting our horse Rosie out in the pasture only after the ground dries up between rains. This keeps her from stomping up all the nice new grass that I just planted this year.

The new has grown quite well and she sure appreciates it. I made her stay in the round pen (corral) where there’s nothing to eat while I cleaned out her stall. She stood at the gate and nickered at me all the while.

I’m sure she was telling me: "There’s nothing to eat in this place." She wasn’t hungry, since she’d just eaten her breakfast, but she eats just to keep from getting hungry!

I’d been trying different methods to control ammonia odor in the stall areas and was currently trying a new method. It seems like she just holds everything in until I put her back in her stall, and then makes puddles and horse apples in abundance.

It’s pretty apparent that she thinks I’m her personal valet. She makes a mess and I clean it up, then she knickers until I feed her again. It’s a vicious cycle, but we both like it, I guess.

Being a rather windy/rainy day and the stall exceptionally messy, I elected to use the tractor bucket to hold the residue rather than the normal wheelbarrow. Backing out of the stall area and making the turn into the poop containers, I made the mistake of turning into the wind. Bad, bad, idea!

You must always stay upwind of the horse-apples and other yucky stuff. This is a mistake I’ll not make again because my wife Rosalie wouldn’t let me back into the house for breakfast until I cleaned up and smelled better.

We made it through that day, and with the chores pretty well in hand, I ventured over to Wolf Creek State Park and rode the trails the next morning just after sunrise.

That’s my time of day and what a wonderful way to start it. The deer and other critters were out in great numbers and the birds were singing the day into existence.

I’m still rehabilitating a sore tendon for Rosie, so we are riding rather easily for while yet. That’s OK, though, since it’s easier to enjoy the morning and the abundant wildlife at a slower pace. We covered a part of the 15 miles of available trails there and still made it home for a later-than-normal breakfast.

Returning home, I found Rosalie had fresh biscuits and gooseberry jam to accompany them. The kitchen also smelled of some other anticipated arrival. I was informed that it was for lunch not breakfast, and it was called 5-hour stew.

I had to wait, but I survived until lunch time. It was well worth the wait!

Another flash rain caught Rosie out in the pasture and thoroughly soaked her. While she was nice and wet, I brought her up to the barn and gave her a shampoo, hair-do and a shower. She likes the water spraying on her and especially likes to have her mane combed out.

Reflecting about the last couple of days made me realize just how blessed I am. A good wife, a good horse, 5-hour stew and biscuits with gooseberry jam! Heaven might be just like this. God is so good to me!

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

